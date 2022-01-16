Gene Simmons congratulates Mexican garbage collector dressed as Kiss

Midtime Editorial

There is no doubt that the creativity of the Mexicans know no limits and it is that a while ago it was announced that Rodrigo, a garbage collector in Monterrey, Nuevo Leóndoes its job disguised as The Demon, band member Kiss, and the video had such an impact that it even reached Gene Simmons.

gene simmon is vocalist and bassist of the legendary band Kiss, same that has marked generations and that despite the passage of time is still valid, so his message for this was surprising Mexican garbage collector.

He is Rodrigo, the garbage collector and ‘member’ of Kiss

A while ago, for the year 2020, made viral a video of a garbage collector who does his work in a very unusual way, and that is that with a black leather suit, painted face, a very rock style and crazy hair, it’s like going through the streets of Monterrey in the truck.

In this video it is appreciated that Rodrigo makes ‘rock signs’ with his hands, in addition to greeting some people and shouting “the trash”, while in the background the song of “I was made for lovin’ you” by Kiss.

East film had such impact that even exceeded 7 million views, Well, it went viral immediately, and although a good time has passed, there was finally a response from Gene Simmons.

Gene Simmons recognized the Mexican collector

Through his Twitter account, Gene Simmons sent him a peculiar message to this Mexican collector, Well, he considers that he is “a handsome gentleman” and appreciated the gesture he had when disguising himself as him.

This handsome gentleman works at the Sanitation Company in Monterey, Mexico…A powerful and attractive man, if there ever was one! Thank you, Rodrigo. pic.twitter.com/YGE6VHJUg1 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 15, 2022

“This handsome gentleman works at Sanitation Company in Monterey, Mexico… A powerful and handsome man, if ever there was one! Thank you Rodrigo”, wrote Gene Simmons.

