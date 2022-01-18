Gabriel García Márquez was 63 years old when Indira Cato, his recently known daughter, was born

The literary world went into a state of shock upon learning of the news revealed by the Cartagena newspaper El Universal, about the daughter of Gabriel García Márquez, nothing was ever known until seven -almost eight- years after the death of the Nobel Prize winner for literature.

Indira Cato is the name of the Colombian’s daughter, and similar to her biological father, she had a taste for the arts, to the point of being one of the most important producers of Mexican cinema. In fact, Within his list of winners, the making of the documentary ‘Tell me my loves’ stands out, which portrays the camaraderie of a group of women who stand right next to the lane and, despite their shortcomings, decide to share a part of what little they have with migrants who cross the border into the United States through, precisely, the train that passes through there and is known as ‘The Beast’, because on the way many die or are mutilated.

In total, the audiovisual production has been honored 15 times, and these recognitions have given Cato high prestige within the seventh art in that country; Now, after the public knowledge of her relationship with Gabo, her name is better known in the world, a fact that leads to finding out the artistic work done by the filmmaker.

These days, Indira turns 31, which means that at the time of her birth, García Márquez was 63 years old. Regarding the mother, Susana Cato, is a renowned Mexican writer, 33 years younger than the one born in Aracataca (Magdalena). But nevertheless, It was not in that country where they met, but the furtive meeting originated in Cuba.

It happened at the San Antonio de los Baños International Film School, an institution created precisely by García Márquez and which had the support of his friend, Fidel Castro. There they wrote several film scripts together, and in the midst of their relationship, Cato interviewed him for a Colombian publication. Even the journalist Gustavo Tatis, maintains in his extensive article in El Universal that Mrs. Mercedes Barcha possibly intuited that romance, but until the last moment she kept it a secret, as did Gabo, who took that secret -now public- to the grave. .

The subsequent meetings between Susana Cato and García Márquez

“It was inevitable: the pain of bitter almonds always reminded him of the destiny of disappointed loves”, can be read in the first two lines of Love in the times of cholera (dedicated “To Mercedes, of course”), but contrary to what one might think, the relationship between the Nobel Prize winner and the Mexican woman was not contrary and much less abrupt, because after their first meeting in Cuba, there would be a series of meetings that shaped their romance.

In 1991, a year after Indira’s birth, Susana reunited with Gabo to collaborate on the film ‘You don’t play with love; and five years later, she approached him for an interview that was later published in Cambio magazine.

Even, and according to the journalist Daniel Coronell, several friends of the writer confirmed that they knew of Indira’s existence, and that in a dialogue with Tatis Guerra, he told her that, “A little before the death of Gabriel García Márquez the rumor reached me, and throughout these eight years, the rumor disturbed me and I verified if the information was true”, avoiding speculation and respecting the memories of both García Márquez and his wife, Susana and Indira Cato. It was for this reason that the news was released after the death of Doña Mercedes.

