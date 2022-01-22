Didi announced that it is withdrawing from the New York Stock Exchange and preparing a new share offering in Hong Kong

Didi announced its plans to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and is preparing a new share offering in Hong Kong

The technological company Didi, known as the “Chinese Uber”, announced this Friday its plans to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and to prepare a new share offering on the Hong Kong floor after months of tensions with the Chinese authorities on account of its debut on Wall Street.

In a statement published on its website, the company assures that its board has approved the decision and that will later convene a shareholders’ meeting to vote on this proposal and the one that contemplates that the withdrawn titles of the New York park “are convertible to freely negotiable shares of the company in another internationally recognized stock market”.

The board also authorized to initiate the necessary processes to opt for another IPO, this time in Hong Kong, a market that has been visited by several large Chinese technology companies such as Baidu or Trip.com due to fears that the United States will take measures such as its exclusion from the stock markets of the North American country.

In another brief statement published through his official Weibo account -the Chinese equivalent of Twitter-, Didi specifies that the decision has been made “after a thorough study” and that it will begin “immediately” with the process of leaving Wall Street.

The Chinese company confirmed that the board made the decision after a thorough study

In July, when the rumors about the company’s future on the New York stock market were already grabbing headlines in the international press, the company denied that it was planning to go public.

Didi debuted in New York on June 30, raising about 4,400 million dollars (3,895 million euros) and placing its market valuation at about 80,000 million dollars (70,819 million euros).

But nevertheless, the value of its shares has plummeted almost 45% since then, since only two days later the Chinese authorities announced an investigation against the company for cybersecurity issues and removed both Didi’s app and 25 others linked to the company from Chinese virtual stores, also prohibiting them from registering new users.

NATIONAL SECURITY

According to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Didi reportedly went ahead with its plans to go public in New York by ignoring requests from the Chinese government to postpone the operation.

Didi debuted in New York on June 30, grossing an estimated $4.4 billion.

Even if the declared objective was “to prevent risks to national security and protect the general interest”, experts quoted by the state press then spoke of a “knock” for the country’s firms to “prioritize China’s national security when they plan to raise funds in areas that could threaten it.”

In fact, shortly after the investigations against Didi began, Beijing announced similar investigations against other companies that did not only have a similar business model in common. but also the fact that all of them had gone public in the United States in the previous months.

In cases like Didi’s, state media pointed to the vast amounts of data relating to national transport infrastructure or to the flows of people and vehicles that drive shared transportation applications.

The company he promised to cooperate with the investigations and to “rectify” the problems found in them, although he warned that the measures taken by the authorities could reduce his income in China.

After the Didi case, the US stock market regulator tightened the requirements for Chinese firms that want to go public on Wall Street, with demands such as explicitly clarifying to investors whether or not they have received permission from the Chinese government to list on US markets.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Wall Street shakes off the volatility caused by the Omicron strain and inflation: all indices closed with gains

The US adopted a regulation that could exclude all Chinese firms from Wall Street

The US Congress avoided the closure of the Government and approved the interim financing bill until February