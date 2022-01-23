China plans to ‘challenge’ SpaceX with a new ‘mini-web’ of 5G satellites

The satellites will be able to provide uninterrupted low-orbit satellite broadband communication services for more than 30 minutes at a time.

China’s private satellite manufacturing company GalaxySpace finished production of the first six low-Earth orbit broadband communication satellites developed in China on Tuesday, the company reported on its WeChat account.

The satellites are part of a satellite Internet test network and will create a “mini-spider” capable of providing uninterrupted low-orbit satellite broadband communication services for more than 30 minutes at a time, assures the company. In addition, it will allow the accumulation of the necessary experience to create new communication network systems in different scenarios.

Moreover, all six satellites are equipped with remote sensing payloads, so they can not only communicate, but also take photos and record videos.

The company managed to cut the cost of producing a satellite by more than half compared to its first model and expects the sum to be further reduced with the start-up of its “mega smart factory”.

As detailed from the company to CGTN, GalaxySpace plans to build a network of up to 1,000 5G standard satellites, similar to those that make up the Starlink project, a company that is part of SpaceX.

The total number of Starlink satellites has already exceeded 2,000, and 1,469 of them are already active, according to the founder and CEO of the aerospace company, Elon Musk.

GalaxySpace is expected to deploy the satellites, which have already been delivered to the launch site, in the first quarter of this year aboard the Long March-2C rocket.