Dragged By His Demons: The Tragic Day Heath Ledger Died | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Actor Heath Ledger became a legend for millions of people for his portrayal of the Joker in “The Dark Knight”, but for him to play the DC villain, he became a curse that dragged him to death 14 years ago.

Superhero lovers will never forget January 22, 2008, the date the Australian actor was found dead in New York, according to official reports by a accidental drug overdose.

“Why so serious?” Was one of the phrases that Ledger immortalized in the movie “Batman: The Dark Knight”, which was directed by Christopher Nolan, and although he did a great job playing the Joker, it is said that , the demands of the role affected him in a very negative way.

A year before his death, the actor went to live in Manhattan, at that time he was already working for Nolan, and it was in an interview he gave for the New York Times where he talked about the demands involved in playing that role and others that made him stress too much.

“I sat in a hotel room in London for about a month, locked myself in, kept a little diary and experimented with voices,” he said in the interview.

revealed that, his insomnia had worsened and for this he began taking medicationAmong them was taking Ambien, also known as Zolpidem, which is used to fall asleep or stay asleep.

Last week I probably slept an average of two hours a night…I couldn’t stop thinking. My body was exhausted and my mind was still working,” he explained on that occasion.

The actor who is also remembered for his participation in “10 things I hate about you” (1999), “El patriota” (2000), “Monster’s ball” (2001), “A knight’s tale” (2001) and “Secreto en la montana” (2005), was in the recordings of his last film, called “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”, and was already in very poor condition.

Some companions of the film and his family tried to advise him not to continue taking several pills at the same time, unfortunately he did not follow that advice and was found dead in his apartment by a woman who worked in his house.

She initially thought that he was only asleep, and did not pay much attention to him, but hours later, together with a masseuse, they went to try to wake him up, but the actor did not respond, by that time he had already died.

According to the official statement of the authorities, his death was due to an accidental overdose, in which he combined analgesics, anxiolytics and sleeping pills. It was declared as an “acute poisoning from the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and doxylamine“.