SAR 2021: The phones with the highest level of radiation

The radiation from a smartphone is measured in HE, which describes the “specific absorption rate”. According to the German Federal Office for Radiological Protection, the “specific absorption rate” for the European Union should not exceed 2SAR.

While for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the United States, the SAR levels in smartphones must be equal to or less than 1.6.

Smartphones with higher SAR values

The first smartphone on the list is the Motorola Edge, whose SAR value is 1.79. Next on the list is ZTE Axon 11 5G with 1.59 SAR, then there is the OnePlus 6T with 1.55 SAR and the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus with a SAR value of 1.41.

Google Pixel smartphones, the 3XL/3a XL and 4a rank 5th and 6th with SAR values ​​of 1.39 Y 1.37 respectively.

Smartphones with lower SAR values

According to the list, the ZTE Blade V10 is the smartphone with the lowest SAR value, specifically, 0.13. It is followed by the Galaxy A80 with 0.22 and Galaxy A72 with 0.23.

On the other hand, the latest Apple phones, the iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro Max have a SAR of 0.98 while iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max has 0.99 of SAR.

The SAR value is highly dependent on the shape of the part of the body exposed to the field, as well as the exact location and geometry of the RF source.

The most common test with smartphones is when it is placed next to the head at the time of a call, and the SAR value is reported with respect to the part of the head that has received the most energy.

We recommend METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayHome.