Xiomara Castro, the weight of the surname

Saint Joseph. – Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento She is a 62-year-old Honduran businesswoman, she was first lady of Honduras from 2006 to 2009 and, as of next Thursday, she will be the fourth Central American and the thirteenth Latin American and Caribbean woman in history to hold the presidency of a Latin American and Caribbean country.

Mother of Zoe, Héctor Manuel, Hortensia Xiomara and José Manuel Zelaya Castro, this woman who, as the candidate of the opposition and leftist Freedom and Refoundation Party (Libre), who won the Honduran presidential elections on November 28, also carries a controversial last name that she proudly displays: she is Castro de Zelaya as the wife of the deposed and controversial president of Honduras, Manuel Zelaya Rosales.

What influence will her husband exert in his four-year term in the face of the socioeconomic deterioration of Honduras, with an unstoppable irregular migration of Hondurans to the United States and in a country that in the 21st century has established itself as a key bastion of drug trafficking from South to North America and showed a growing crisis of insecurity, street violence, homicides and femicides?

The Honduran Cardinal and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa, Monsignor Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, summed up in two words—“so much hope”—the expectation that exists among the population of the country that, along with Nicaragua and Haiti, is among the poorest in Latin America and the Caribbean, due to the arrival of Castro de Zelaya to the presidency.

“Let us ask that it be the Lord Jesus and not ideologies or limited thoughts of interests that guide this new stage,” he cried out in his homily last Sunday.

The next president “is identified with the people, with a lot of empathy,” said Honduran lawyer José Luis Baquedano, legal adviser to the United Confederation of Workers of Honduras (CUTH).

“Castro is very willing to solve those problems that affect the Honduran people. It must be recognized that we workers are the ones who produce goods and services and generate wealth that goes into private hands. The worker lives and dies in misery,” Baquedano told EL UNIVERSAL.

“Social justice is required so that the worker in Honduras has a better quality of life, that the new government makes social investment for the benefit of the people and encourages national and foreign businessmen to invest in the country to generate employment and avoid those massive caravans of Hondurans. looking for opportunities in other countries”, he added.

Castro will replace John Orlando Hernandez, ruler from 2014 to 2018 and 2018 to 2022 and of the right-wing National Party (PN), in a scenario of drug trafficking accusations in the United States that marked the current ruler and other figures of that political force. Hernandez broke the rule of re-election prohibited and, with his two terms, he led the PN to complete 12 consecutive years, since he also governed from 2010 to 2014 with Porfirio Lobo.

Neighborhood

admirers of the socialist regimes from Cuba and Venezuela, friends of the ruling couple in Nicaragua—president Daniel Ortega and his wife, the vice president Rosario Murillo—and former leftist presidents Evo Morales of Bolivia, Rafael Correa of ​​Ecuador, and Fernando Lugo of Paraguay, Castro and Zelaya are aware of another reality: financially and commercially, Honduras depends on the United States for many factors.

After being deposed on June 28, 2009 by the military and politician in the midst of his rapprochement with the leftist governments of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia and Ecuador, Zelaya and Castro strengthened their ties with the hemispheric left. The couple allied themselves with instances such as the Sao Paulo Forum and the Puebla Group, which bring together the inter-American left.

But beyond proclamations populists, the Honduran reality is dramatic.

With a total that, according to data as of the previous Friday from the United Nations Population Fund, already reached 10.1 million inhabitants, the official percentages calculated that the moderate or extreme poverty hits in Honduras at least 60%, with the risk that it will be higher due to the socioeconomic consequences of the coronavirus.

“The structural causes that make people leave the country are not going to change magically, because they are structural,” warned the Honduran Carla Rivas, coordinator of the (non-state) Jesuit Network with migrants Central America, from Honduras.

“An approach is required for those reasons why people are forced to migrate can change and those changes are in the future. The end of these 12 years (of the PN) of institutional weakening opens the door to hope of rebuilding the State, so that people can improve their (living) conditions,” Rivas explained to this newspaper.

“Castro’s tasks are titanic after the weakness of 12 years: forced migration and the presence of boys and girls on the migratory route increased. The violence and the unemployment that cause migration require a state treatment of more than four years of management”, he asserted.

Anticipating that migration from Honduras will continue, because it is a human right and because the causes will persist, he urged that “change means a dialogue between all sectors to confront violence and unemployment and that people want to stay in Honduras to build his life project.

A crucial factor will be Washington’s nexus with Castro. “The US, the goal of the migrants, has a different discourse for Honduras and especially for the Castro administration. That may be another door that we do not know exactly how it will work, but it is a positive door that opens dialogue, without forgetting that the United States always has interests and has no friends”, warned Rivas.

in millions

Honduras went from receiving 5 thousand 736 million dollars in family remittances in 2020 to 7 thousand 370 million dollars in 2021, the majority coming from the United States as the home of Hondurans who, through regular and irregular channels, migrated en masse since the second half of the 20th century and, with greater intensity, in the 21st century to escape from poverty, unemployment, violence, insecurity and criminality.

With a foreign trade from January to November 2021 of 16 thousand 737.2 million dollars, the US was reconfirmed as the main trading partner of Honduras: 31.6% of the 4 thousand 744.4 million dollars exported by Honduras in that period had the US as destination and 33.1% of the 11 thousand 992.4 million dollars imported by that country registered the US market as origin.

Official figures showed that Honduras rose from a cumulative of 8,132 Covid-19 patients and 306 deaths as of June 13, 2020 to 387,515 cases and 10,468 deaths as of the 21st of this month, when the application of 9 million was recorded. 922 thousand 570 applied doses of the different vaccines.

Data from the Violence Observatory of the (state) National Autonomous University of Honduras determined that homicides in that country from 2004 to 2021 exceeded 82,900 cases, in a country bowed by decades of impunity and corruption.

“Violence is the main cause that motivated the departure” of thousands of Hondurans abroad and internal migration, with a phenomenon fueled by maras or gangs, the Venezuelan recalled. Tamara Taraciuk, interim director of the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“Hondurans were almost a quarter of the total number of refugee applicants in Mexico, only behind Haitians” in 2021, Taraciuk told this newspaper.

After lamenting that, for various reasons, the fight against corruption and impunity in Honduras was weakened, he stressed that the defense of the Rule of law and human rights will be essential for Castro. “The fight against corruption is an opportunity to implement measures that try to solve historical problems in Honduras,” he said.



The Honduran Congress installed a provisional presidency on Friday with blows that ended up in the hands of the opposition. Photo: Orlando Sierra / AFP.

political boxing

In the prelude to the Honduran Congress swearing in Castro, political pugilism arose. Of its 128 seats, 50 are from Libre, 44 from the PN, 22 from the opposition and right-wing Liberal Party, 10 from the Salvador Party of Honduras (center) and the rest from two minorities.

In a stormy boxing session without gloves the previous Friday, the Congress for the period 2022 to 2026 began that day the tasks to elect a provisional directory, since it must be installed next Tuesday with a definitive directive.

The violence erupted with a exhibition of punches, kicks, insults and shoves with 20 Libre legislators who distanced themselves from Castro over the provisional legislative president and supported a PN congressman, in a clash on the main stage that was joined by parliamentarians from other parties.

Castro accused the dissidents of “betraying” his coalition agreement with other parties and of allying with “organized crime, the corruption and drug trafficking” of the PN.

Therefore, there is a doubt. As the first female president of Honduras, will Xiomara Castro de Zelaya be locked in a ring of 48 months of…political boxing?

The 13 o’clock club

Presidents:

Maria Estela Martinez in Argentina (1974—1976)

Lydia Gueiler in Bolivia (1979—1980)

Ertha Pascal-Trouillot in Haiti (1990—1991)

Violeta Barrios in Nicaragua (1990—1997)

Rosalia Arteaga in Ecuador (1997)

Janet Rosenberg Jagan in Guyana (1997—1999)

Mireya Moscoso in Panama (1999—2004)

Michelle Bachelet in Chile (2006—2010/2014—2018)

Laura Chinchilla in Costa Rica (2010—2014)

Dilma Rousseff in Brazil (2011—2016)

Paula Mae—Weekes in Trinidad and Tobago (2018—in office)

Jeanine Áñez in Bolivia (2019—2020)

Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in Honduras (2022—2026)

