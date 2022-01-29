What is the crypto winter and why it has not yet arrived despite the fact that bitcoin falls 45% from maximum

The sharp falls recorded by the cryptocurrenciesand more specifically the 45% who leave the bitcoin from maxima, they make people start talking about crypto winter, a term that in this universe refers to the bear market. Despite the contraction experienced, which has practically halved the combined value of cryptocurrencies, some experts point out that that winter could be approaching, but it has not arrived yet.

In November 2021 the capitalization The total cryptoactive market reached its historical maximum: 2,650 million euros. Now the value stands at 1,400 million, practically half. Only in January the decrease is 26%. The tensions in Ukrainethe conflict in Kazakhstan or Fed monetary policy and regulatory discussions and activities (the latest in Russia) weigh on market sentiment.

These declines, which have led to bitcoin to fall to 30,000 dollars, 45% below those highs that it registered in November, causes a new term to become relevant: crypto winter. “It is understood as a period in which the cryptocurrency market is bearish or in a downward trend,” he explains. Xavier Pastorsales director of Bit2Me, who considers that despite the correction “we still cannot say that we are in winter, far from it”. He expects the market to recover its value in the coming months with the entry of traditional financial institutions.

For Edward Forte, co-founder of CommonSense, we also have to wait a little longer to say that the crypto winter has arrived for bitcoin. “The bear markets they have had durations of between 60 and 1,000 days, so we can wait for the development to know if we are within a short period or a long one. From a time perspective we are still within a market uptrend in which there has been a strong correction”, he stresses.

Long-term perspective

In 2017, bitcoin rose from 3,000 to 20,000 dollars for a year after correcting to that first level. The increases registered in the following exercise took him to 50,000 to go down again when the coronavirus crisis broke out, a decline that took him to 40,000 dollars. The advance from the worst of the pandemic to last November was spectacular, with highs around $68,000. All these movements show their high volatility. “The headline that bitcoin is down 50% scares a lot of people, but we’re talking about there is no asset that has grown more than bitcoin since March 2020”, emphasizes Pastor. For this reason, he considers that investors should “get away from the noise of the moment and see what the trend and growth of the adoption of technology as such is.”

In addition to the entry of large institutional investors, it can play in favor of cryptocurrencies that more countries join the bitcoin adoption or that regulators establish more favorable regulations for them. On the other hand, they could gain attractiveness as refuge value if the volatility in the markets remains at high levels, especially with a possible war in Ukraine, which would generate a lot of uncertainty around the prices of raw materials and energy.

What should investors do?

Waiting for some of these factors to encourage cryptocurrency prices, investors have endured significant losses. “The money is ‘lost’ when it is sold having bought expensive”, points out Forte. “Most investors are on a ‘hold’ view with the expectation that the market will recover. It remains to be seen if they will have the patience enough to maintain those positions and not liquidate them before”, he adds. This expert recommends “the recurring purchases that allow average prices entry regardless of the price at that time.

For Pastor, the best advice is to educate yourself in the fundamentals of technology blockchain. “I would start by learning what bitcoin is and then incorporate more projects. We talk about more than 17,000 cryptocurrencies, there will be hundreds of thousands in the future and I think it is important to separate the wheat from the chaff and understand what one is investing in”, he stresses.