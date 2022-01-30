Kanye West and Julia Fox shout their love with a fiery kiss at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West and Julia Fox they no longer hide their love and during the Paris Fashion Week The couple was seen as affectionate at various events.

In the last hours, the artist Danielle Levitt has published some photographs of a party attended by the designer Rick Owen, Richie Shazam and Briana Andalore, in which the rapper and the actress stand out giving each other a passionate kiss.

Photo: Instagram @daniellelevitt

For the occasion, Kanye West wore a pair of white contact lenses, hoodie and a black leather jacket and pants.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Julia Fox, wore a tight red latex dress, silver boots, a black jacket that contrasted with her extravagant makeup.

Photo: Instagram @daniellelevitt

As it was expected Rapper fans recalled that it was not the first time that Ye did something like this with one of his partners, because when he was married to Kim Kardashian or went out with Amber Rose, he always kissed them passionately in front of the cameras.

“History repeats itself”, “I don’t want to see this again hahaha”, “I have to appreciate Kanye’s commitment to a trick … even if it makes me want to throw up,” were some of the comments circulating on networks.

Kanye West and Julia Fox celebrate their love

Kanye West and Julia Fox met in Miami during the end of the year celebration and just days later they had their first date in New York.

According to a source close to Page Six, both are happy to have met to help each other through their respective breakups, he from Kim Kardashian, she from Peter Artemiev.

“They just got out of their previous relationships and have helped each other recover immensely… They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s great to see them.” the informant stated.