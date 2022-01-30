Litecoin finally launches its major update Mimblewimble

After two years of development, Litecoin (LTC) has finally released its long-awaited Mimblewimble upgrade, opening the door for more privacy-oriented transactions on the network.

The integration of Mimblewimble into Litecoin occurred through the Mimblewimble extension block, also known as MWEB, which allows network users to opt out of confidential transactions. MWEB lead developer David Burkett, who has been sponsored by the Litecoin Foundation, said the update improves Litecoin’s viability as a fungible currency that can be used for everyday transactions, paying employee salaries and even buying real estate.

Mimblewimble is a privacy-focused decentralized protocol that takes its name from a tongue-tying spell made famous in the Harry Potter book series. The protocol has a secrecy feature that allows users to hide transaction information. It also provides a framework for other blockchains to improve the usability of their cryptocurrency.

“You’re a wizard, Harry.” Mimblewimble is not just a tongue-tying spell used in the magical series, but it’s also a privacy-oriented decentralized protocol that structures and stores transactions on the blockchain. https://t.co/XCpNlb5AiD — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) November 22, 2021

Litecoin first embarked on the Mimblewimble integration in a couple of Litecoin enhancement proposals dating back to October 2019. The network launched its first Mimblewimble testnet in October 2020 following initial delays due to low Community involvement. The testnet was also launched at a time when regulators in Europe – notably Europol – were sounding the alarm about privacy coins.

Privacy coins that promote anonymity and attempt to obfuscate digital ledger transactions have come under scrutiny around the world. As Cointelegraph reported, several exchanges removed major privacy coins Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and Dash (DASH) from their platforms in early 2021 amid regulatory pressure.

In addition to anonymity and private transactions, Mimblewimble’s technology places a heavy emphasis on fungibility and scalability, key features that many blockchains currently lack. The Litecoin Foundation believes that the integration of Mimblewimble will contribute to LTC’s status as “sound money,” which is a broad concept that refers to stablecoins that are less susceptible to depreciation and the influence of monetary policy.

Despite being one of the first cryptocurrencies to hit the market, Litecoin has struggled to stay relevant over the years. LTC is currently ranked 21st in the market capitalization ranking with a total value of $7.5 billion.