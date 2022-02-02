FBI advises Olympic athletes to leave their personal phones at home

The CNN journalist’s journey to reach Beijing 2:44

Washington (CNN) — The FBI has recommended that Olympic athletes leave their personal phones at home and instead bring disposable phones to the Winter Olympics in Beijing this month, citing the potential for “malicious cyber activity.”

“The FBI recommends that all athletes keep their personal cell phones at home and instead use a temporary phone during games. National Olympic Committees in some Western countries are also recommending that their athletes leave their personal devices at home.” or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity issues at the Games,” the agency said in a notice.

While not aware of “any specific cyber threats against the Olympics,” the FBI added that it’s important for game attendees to be “vigilant and maintain best practices in their network and digital environments.”

The warning comes amid growing concerns from US national security officials about Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft, and as intelligence officials have publicly warned that China has created an advanced techno-surveillance state inside China. its borders, covered by cameras, facial and other technology.

Counterintelligence officials have long warned that US state and local officials, as well as members of the business and academic world who travel to China risk having their personal devices hacked. The FBI routinely provides so-called defensive reports to Americans it believes are at risk of becoming victims of Chinese espionage efforts.

The FBI currently has more than 2,000 counterintelligence investigations into alleged efforts by Beijing to steal information from American technology, according to FBI Director Chris Wray.

“When we count what we see in our research, there is simply no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, our innovation and our economic security than China,” Wray said during public remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Monday.

While American athletes can compete, the Biden administration will not send government officials to the games. The same policy applies to the Paralympic Games, which will also be held in Beijing. The White House is seeking to send a “clear message” that China’s human rights abuses mean “business as usual” cannot be conducted, Psaki told reporters last year.