The world’s largest green hydrogen project with a 150MW electrolyser comes online in China – El Periodico de la Energía

Chinese chemical manufacturer Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group has commissioned the world’s largest green hydrogen project in central China’s Ningxia Autonomous Region with a 150MW alkaline electrolyser powered by a 200MW solar array.

According Xiaoting Wangspecialist in hydrogen of the analyst group BloombergNEF, the 150MW Baofeng project was fully operational on December 22 last year. The initiative had been announced in April last year with a specific goal: to reduce the large amounts of coal used daily by Baofeng Energy.

However, its new record will be short-lived, as the Chinese oil giant Sinopec has begun construction of a 260MW alkali electrolyzer facility in Xinjiang, northwest China, to be completed by mid-2023. That facility will be powered by roughly equal amounts of solar power (from a 300MW array on site) and nearby wind farms, Wang writes in an analyst note.

The Baofeng project held the world record for the largest operating electrolyser since April last year, when it commissioned the first 30MW. The record was previously held by Air Liquide’s 20MW Bécancour project in Quebec, Canada.

The new renewable hydrogen project has cost 1.4 billion yuan, about 200 million euros. And society has high hopes for it. The chemical group ensures that, at full capacity, it can generate up to 27,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. But the estimates were quickly lowered by experts. According to Xiaoting Wang, it is technically impossible for the electrolyser, even running 24 hours a day, to produce more than 23,700 tons a year.





