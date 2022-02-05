Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 5, 2022

The prices of Bitcoin for this Saturday, February 5, 2022, they have shown a sudden increase, although they are still far from the threshold of 68 thousand dollars that it reached a few months ago.

February concludes its first week with an increase in the price of Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency to be launched and also the most relevant in the cryptoactive market.

The rise comes after a January in which fluctuations kept the digital currency oscillating in a range that remained below the ceiling of 40 thousand dollars per unit and that has been exceeded today.

Bitcoin price this February 5, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 41 thousand 462.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 857 thousand 490.09

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 164 million 049 thousand 622.30

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 373 thousand 900.32

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 34 million 395 thousand 343.20

Bitcoin in euros: 36 thousand 259.38

Although experts point out that more data is needed to draw conclusions, it is possible that the prices of this cryptocurrency have bottomed out in the market during January, which would lead to an upward trend from that point, which remains to be seen in daily monitoring of this asset.

It may interest you: WhatsApp vs WhatsApp Plus: these are the main differences

It remains to be seen if the recovery of Bitcoin that has been taking place since the second half of January and the beginning of February is only a short-term trend and a further recovery in the value of this cryptocurrency can be trusted.

Ethereum price this February 5, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 019.88

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 62 thousand 395.52

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 937 thousand 118.57

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 635.10

It may interest you: Infonavit options that will help you if you cannot pay your credit

Dogecoin price this February 5, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.15

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.08

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 589.16

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

Due to the high degree of fluctuation that the cryptocurrency market has shown in recent months, it is best to keep up to date with the prices of these digital currencies, as well as their behavior in the short and medium term.

For more information, follow our News section.