Bitcoin mining farm buys 60,000 rigs to boost US hashrate

A new farm for Bitcoin mining is being born in the United States. The company Sphere 3D, dedicated to providing data management solutions, has merged with the mining company Gryphon Digital and has announced an agreement to buy 60,000 pieces of equipment with which it estimates to generate at least 15% of the hashrate of the current global network.

Sphere 3D has earmarked USD 1.7 billion to acquire the new state-of-the-art Bitcoin mining hardware that NuMiner Global is launching. Its about NM440, which has a power of 440 terahash per second (TH/s).

With all its operating equipment the new farm will generate 26.4 exahash per second (EH/s), equivalent to 15% of the global power that the network currently has, given that it is over 192 (EH/s), according to data from the blockchain.com site.

Sphere 3D reported today in a statement that, in addition, it agreed to purchase 60,000 ANTMINER S19j Pro miners for a total of 6.0 EH/s. Equipment that will be delivered throughout the year.

The Nasdaq-listed firm is ensuring that all of its operations are focused on carbon neutrality, one of the reasons it was inclined to purchase the NM440 rigs. These reduce energy consumption per TH/s, according to data provided by NuMiner.

The delivery schedule foresees that Sphere 3D will receive 12 NM440 equipment in the pre-production stage for tests that will be completed on June 1. Upon successful completion of the final evaluation and testing, the company will receive 1,000 miners in June 2022 and approximately 10,000 teams per month, from September of this year, until February 2023, as noted in the statement.

The agreement to purchase the NM440 gives us the ability to increase our ordered EH/s capacity by 440% over the next 13 months. This equipment should also increase our overall efficiency, further improving margins and profitability as we scale our mining operations. Also the reduction in energy consumption per TH/s further exemplifies our shared commitment to NuMiner Global. Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of Sphere 3D.

After the announcement, The firm’s shares jumped 17% in Nasdaq trading. today and has remained green throughout the day. As of this writing, it has risen since the markets opened and shows no signs of slowing down.

Sphered 3D (ANY) shares soared after its announcement of its change of business model to Bitcoin mining and acquisition of 60,000 new equipment. Source: Google.

More computing power for the Bitcoin network from the United States

Sphere 3D did not report where the facilities where its mining operations will operate are located, but it is presumed that they will be in some city in the United States. With this, it is to be assumed that this gigantic mining farm will make an important contribution to the country maintaining dominance of the global hash rate of the Bitcoin network.

Let us remember that, after China decided to ban Bitcoin mining in its territory, The United States is the country that concentrates the greatest processing power of the network with at least 30% of hashrate generated worldwide. This after a good number of miners moved their territory when they were forced to leave the Asian country.

In the United States, in addition, the number of mining companies that are listed on the stock market is increasing and Sphere 3D is already one of them, where other large miners are already listed. This is also the case for Riot Blockchain, which is also listed on the Nasdaq, the benchmark index for technology stocks in the North American nation. The anchor investor in the latter company is BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.