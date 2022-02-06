3 unique aircraft that Russia could have had (PHOTOS)

These planes could have changed the aviation of the country, but they fell into oblivion, due to wars and economic crises.

Soviet and Russian aircraft are considered among the best in the world, along with the American and French. Throughout the 20th century, Russian engineers developed numerous prospective projects that could have changed the face of aviation around the world, as well as become commercial successes.

However, for various reasons, they never made it to mass production. And it was because of a war or because of the economic stagnation that Russia was suffering at the time.

Here is a list of the three most interesting projects from previous years that you may never have heard of.

Su-47

The fighter S-37 “Berkut” (Su-47) Vyacheslav Afonin/Sputny

This fighter appeared in the late 1990s and could have taken the place of Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter (click here to learn all about the country’s most advanced aircraft).

It is considered one of the most unusual aircraft in the world. Its peculiarity lies in its wings in the form of an inverted arrow. This design improves controllability at low speeds, and the takeoff and landing characteristics reduce the radar signature, as well as increase the aircraft’s aerodynamic efficiency.

But its uniqueness and rarity was the reason the plane was not adopted by the military.

“It was too expensive and not suitable enough for mass production. To create these inverted arrow wings, very expensive carbon fiber composite materials have to be used. So the military considered postponing the project for ‘better’ days as they lacked funds in the late 1990s and later Sukhoi came up with the Su-57 project and everyone forgot about the previous plane,” he says. Viktor Murahovski, editor-in-chief of the magazine Arsenal of the Motherland.

However, the aircraft served to test technologies that were later implemented in the Su-57 fighter.

“Sukhoi tested glider stealth technologies and placement of weapons inside the fuselage to further reduce the aircraft’s radar visibility. Both have been modernized and are now used in the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter,” says the expert.

The S-21 business plane

The Sukhoi S-21 supersonic business plane was the benchmark of technical progress in the 1980s. Remarkable in all respects, this plane even today looks like an alien spacecraft from the future, which could have earned its place on the market. But it was never produced, although it was financed by private investors.

“In its day, it was one of the first commercial supersonic jet prototypes on the market. Sukhoi could have made a big splash in this segment years ago,” says the magazine’s editor-in-chief Arsenal of the Motherland.

According to Murahovski, the reason was the same as with the Su-47: money.

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian military literally had no money to pay their officers and soldiers, nor their engineers. Not to mention an investment of millions of dollars in the development of aircraft. The situation improved in the 2000s, once oil and gas prices rose and Moscow began its multibillion-dollar arms acquisitions and development programs.

One of these programs is still in effect today. Moscow has invested around 300 billion dollars in weapons development and acquisitions until 2027. This money will be used to create new strategic, aviation and ground systems and will be used for the total rearmament of troops.

Click here to find out which new generation weapons the Russian military will receive in 2022 during this program.

World’s first aircraft with wing weapons

The BB-21 aircraft appeared in the late 1930s. It was the world’s first aircraft with wing-mounted cannons.

“Before, planes used only machine guns in front of or behind the cockpit. Now, Soviet engineers have come up with a monoplane (an aircraft with a single main plane) with remote-controlled cannons on its wings,” explains the expert.

The project was adopted by the military, but could not be realized and put into mass production, since the Soviet Union was under attack by the German military in 1941 and all production facilities had to be switched to Yak aircraft production. -one. The aircraft was technically inferior and had less firepower, but the Soviet Union had no choice.

The BB-21 was to be armed with two high-caliber cannons and two machine guns on each wing. It also had a machine gun at the rear to defend the aircraft during dogfights and rear attacks.

The aircraft could reach a speed of up to 400 km/h and fly at altitudes of up to 6,650 meters, which was quite innovative for the late 1930s.

