Reflux is one of the main causes of esophageal cancer, emphasizes specialist

Doctor Vasco Eguía, gastroenterologist and specialist in interventional endoscopy.

the reflux The basic cause of gastroesophageal disease is overweight, as Dr. Vasco Eguía indicated to Medicine and Public Health. gastroenterologist and endoscopy specialist interventional.

Eguía reported that it is normal to have reflux, but if it is very frequent then it could become a problem, “there are typical symptoms and atypical symptoms, atypical means that they are not usual, but if we see them, then the typical symptoms will be the feeling reflux feeling that something rises, the feeling of burning in the chest, often occurs as in the middle of the chest, in the mouth of the stomach giving burning sensationbasically that’s what the classics are,” he said.

The gastroenterologist affirmed that definitely, the reflux it is one of the main causes of esophageal cancer, “that is the first thing we want to rule out, when someone comes with reflux symptoms, the first thing I want to see is to make sure there is no esophageal cancer, which although it is a rare disease compared to other cancers.

The specialist indicated that most of the time the reflux it occurs at night “because we are lying down, so that is the moment when more acid is going to fall into the esophagus and then it allows that burning. When the patient has symptoms, there are patients who get up at night with the problem and that is common, but also patients who feel symptoms during the day. That burning is happening at night and during the day that you feel the burning or the other symptoms that you feel, but for the night is the biggest problem“, he stressed.

He specified that there is a difference in diagnosis between young and older patients. “We can treat young patients and if they get better, it goes without saying that this was reflux, and the diagnosis is made, but if it doesn’t get better, then we have to investigate it,” she said.

He clarified that in older patients, it should be investigated using endoscopy or biopsies, to rule out allergies or other more severe conditions such as cancer.

“There are allergies that occur in the intestine, just like the skin, allergies occur inside and are usually caused by food, so the patient is allergic to a food, they have an allergy, and then these patients present with reflux problems and also with to swallow,” he specified.

Eguía added, in addition to a malignancy in the esophagus, it brings other problems, among which he mentioned, the reflux prolonged, where people can develop scar tissue in the esophagus and then that can lead to swallowing problems in the future.

“I see that recurrently, it can cause ulcers if the patient has bleeding, basically these are in general the negative possibilities of having reflux for a long time,” he explained.

The recommendations indicated by the specialist for patients is that they begin to make changes in their lifestyles, “greasy medications stop transit in the stomach and then the stomach spends more time turning, and that is why we feel fuller with fatty things and that allows more reflux, so the oilier things are going to give you more reflux.

Dr. Vasco Eguía concluded by reinforcing the call for food care, “eat lightly and eat small meals so that the stomach can process them more quickly, and you don’t have as much reflux, drinking water between meals is very important, because it helps wash the esophagus and that relieves a lot, in the long run these are things that are going to help you”.

He added that he also recommends raising the head of the bed, “so that during the night you help gravity to keep the acids inside the stomach, it is not the same to put more pillows, because what happens is that they end up with the neck bent , but really the chest is what has to be elevated, it is really recommended to raise the bed with something that raises the legs of the head of the bed and that it is inclined or that has access to a position bed “.

Finally, he indicated that patients should eat 2 to 3 hours before going to bed. “If you eat a steak, you know you won’t be able to digest it in two hours, so yes light at night, don’t eat before bed, drink water between meals.”