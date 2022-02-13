This smartphone has a drone inside and it’s the craziest thing of 2022

There’s a mobile that since yesterday is causing a sensation on social networks. To tell the truth, it is a render video in which a so-called Vivo mobile. Why is this device a crazy idea? The render reveals that it includes a small drone indoors. Yes, yes, you read that right, a drone with 4 propellers that you can take out and fly. To finish off the play, this little drone has a 200MP camera to record yourself from a distance and take photos.

Is it feasible to launch a mobile with a drone inside?

We don’t know if Vivo is seriously considering launch this smartphone to the market, worse our attention, and everyone’s, already has it. The video shows an ordinary device with an opening at the top. This mechanism hide a small drone of minuscule dimensions.

The first smartphone concept with a built-in camera drone by Vivo.pic.twitter.com/UnYzWiehKj — Thingy things (@nerds_feed) February 10, 2022

The drone, of course, has the ability to fly thanks to its 4 propellers. It has a flattened design that is not usually seen in this type of device and a small camera that promises to be 200 MP. You probably have the necessary skills to record in 4K.

The idea is interesting: you take out the drone, you put it to fly and this make a video following you or take pictures of you from a distance. The bad news is that technology limits this project to some extent.

A drone of such small dimensions can only be flown indoors, that is, no wind. Being such a small device, it would hardly have the capacity to maintain stable flight outdoors. It also doesn’t seem to have much space for antennas, battery and camera, so the live stream of 4K video, or even FullHD, it gets complicated.

Taking a look at this video drone would have dimensions of about 3×3 centimeters and a thickness of about 5-6 millimeters. These dimensions are, at the moment, the main drawback of this project.

What we cannot deny is that it is a interesting idea that many users would buy if it were real and offered a good experience. In our opinion, there is a long way to go to see something like this, if we do see it…