“I have to make her feel good,” says Viola Davis of playing Michelle Obama in “The First Lady”

Premiere this Monday (18) the series of the streaming platform Paramount + “The First Lady”. The plot tells the story of three former US presidents and their respective wives: Gerald Ford and Betty Ford, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt and Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, who will be played by actress Viola Davis.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Viola says she is nervous about her relationship with Michelle, because of her performance in front of one of the most charismatic first ladies of recent times in the United States. “I don’t want to insult her and have her call me for it. I have to make her feel good.”

The platform series focuses on the story of the three first ladies who, in addition to famous marriages, portrays the origin of the characters and outstanding characteristics of their personalities. The plot recalls the past of the three and tells the intimacies of their youth and with their husbands.

The direction of The First Lady made a point of highlighting three distinct moments of the story to tell. Eleanor Roosevelt was First Lady of the United States from 1933 to 1945, while Betty Ford was First Lady from 1974 to 1977 and Michelle Obama from 2009 to 2017.

Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt are played by actresses Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, respectively.

