Police dog invades the field in the final of Pernambucano and steals the game ball | Pernambuco championship
One of the military police dogs that participated in the safety of the end of the Campeonato Pernambucano, between nautical and retro, invaded the Aflitos lawn at the end of the second half, on Thursday night. The participation of the German Shepherd took a minute and a half and, after some boos, he won applause from the red-white crowd.
- See how the Real Time of the match was
Police dog enters the field and steals the ball in Náutico x Retrô — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press
The dog, named Zumbi, only left the field with the game ball in his teeth after two police officers managed to calm him down. On a leash again, he let the players resume the game after having fun.
Zumbi, a police dog, invades the field in the Pernambuco final — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press
In the game, Retro won the Nautical by 1-0 and takes advantage for the return leg at the Arena Pernambuco on 30. It is the second victory of the Phoenix team on the Thimphu season – the club had the best campaign in the first phase and is found in the decision.
And as for the ball in question that the dog stole, it ended up punctured. The Pernambuco Football Federation showed her condition after the match:
Ball stolen by dog at the end of the Pernambucano just stuck – Photo: Press Release / FPF
Dog invades Nautico x Retro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press
See the best moments of the match:
Highlights of Náutico 0 x 1 Retro by Campeonato Pernambucano 2022