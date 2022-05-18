DublaCon 2022 gets a date and will take place in person in Rio de Janeiro

After an edition entirely in digital format in December last year, with 12 hours of event and seen by more than 30 thousand people in YouTubea DublaCon 2022 – The Dubbing Conventionthe world’s first dubbing convention, has just won a date and place for its edition this year.

This year, the event conceived by the filmmaker, actor, voice actor and youtuber Ygor Guidouxfrom the channel Dubbed Versionin the days 26th and 27th of Novemberat the Natalia Timberg Theaterin Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

This time, the event will be entirely in person and will feature three stages with the already traditional dubbing panels, in addition to the business stage and the concert stage! Other novelties in this edition will be the DublaCon Exhibition on Dubbing, themed shelves and many other surprises that we will announce soon.

Among the voice actors already confirmed, we have:

Marco Ribeiro (voice of actors Tom Hanks and Robert Downey Jr.),

(voice of actors Tom Hanks and Robert Downey Jr.), Wirley Contaifer (voice of actor Tom Holland in the new films of Spider man),

(voice of actor Tom Holland in the new films of Spider man), Claudio Galvan (voice of Donald Duck and Félix Madrigal, from Charm),

(voice of Donald Duck and Félix Madrigal, from Charm), Márcio Simões (voice of actors Will Smith, Robin Williams and Samuel L. Jackson),

(voice of actors Will Smith, Robin Williams and Samuel L. Jackson), Mauro Ramos (voice of Pumba, from the franchise The Lion King and Shrek in the movies Shrek Third and Shrek forever),

(voice of Pumba, from the franchise The Lion King and Shrek in the movies Shrek Third and Shrek forever), Maíra Góes (voiced by actress Keira Knightley and character Dory, from the franchise Looking for Nemo),

(voiced by actress Keira Knightley and character Dory, from the franchise Looking for Nemo), Philippe Maia (voiced by actors Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds and Green Arrow in the series smallville),

(voiced by actors Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds and Green Arrow in the series smallville), Chico José (Slinky’s voice in the movies Toy Story and Toy Story 2),

(Slinky’s voice in the movies Toy Story and Toy Story 2), Fábio Lucindo (voice of actors Zac Efron, Logan Lerman and Sterling Knight, from the series sunny between stars“),

(voice of actors Zac Efron, Logan Lerman and Sterling Knight, from the series sunny between stars“), Yuri Chesman (voice of Jackson Stewart, from the series Hannah Montana), and

(voice of Jackson Stewart, from the series Hannah Montana), and Helio Ribeiro (voice of actors Robert De Niro, Steve Martin, Kevin Costner and Bill Pullman)

In addition, we will have the participation of singers Zé da Viola (singer of the songs of Toy Story and Insect’s life), Kika Tristan (singing voice of the main Disney princesses of the 90’s), Rodrigo Rossi (singer of the series songs Dragon Ball Z Kai, Dragon Ball Super and Knights of the Zodiac Lost Canvas), Taryn (voice of Elsa, from the franchise Frozen) and Mari Evangelista (the voice of Mirabel Madrigal, from the animation Charmfrom Disney).

Soon we will disclose more names confirmed at the event and some partner brands that will participate in the event this year.

“I wanted to give the voice actors and the audience a gift, but actually I got the gift, DublaCon became that for me. When I remember everything, I smile from ear to ear and I hope to be able to repay all that and a little more in the 2022 edition, which will be even bigger!“, said the creator Ygor Guidoux.

In its first edition held in December 2021, DublaCon was held for 12 hours in a row with several panels that were attended by more than 60 voice actors. There were more than 30 thousand hits on YouTube and more than 7 thousand comments throughout the day. On TikTok, which was simulcast on the Dubbed Version and was seen by over 90,000 hits and over 1 million followers.

Be sure to follow the official DublaCon website and our social networks, as we will share more information about ticket sales in June. Official Website: www.dublacon.com.br.

