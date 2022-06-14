Pirate IPTV is ordered to pay US$ 90 million, appeals and gets bigger fine

The operators of the defunct pirate IPTV service called SetTV were ordered to pay US$90 million to US broadcaster DISH Network in 2018. At the time, an injunction was issued, preventing them from operating any similar service in the future. However, they did not comply with the determination, becoming targets of a new lawsuit in 2022. The defendants appealed, but ended up agreeing to pay another $130 million indemnity.







For those unfamiliar with this type of service, IPTV is a platform for broadcasting television content over the internet. However, piracy is very famous in this sector. SetTV, for example, was taken down for illegally broadcasting programs from the DISH Network.

SetTV, IPTV pirate site, was taken down in 2018

In the first lawsuit of 2018 regarding SetTV’s pirated operations, platform operators Nelson Johnson and Jason LaBossiere, were ordered to pay $90 million for violations of the US Federal Communications Act. In addition to the damages to DISH Network, the responsible court also issued an injunction that prohibited them from operating any similar IPTV service in the future.

However, another lawsuit was filed by the American broadcaster, accusing the operators of the late SetTV of violating this injunction. DISH discovered that they had launched a new pirate platform called ExpediteTV.

In March 2022, a new joint action with Sling TV and NagraStar has been filed against former SetTV owners Jason LaBossiere, Sean Beaman and Stefan Gollner. Presented in a Florida court, the complaint alleged that the three men were back in the IPTV business, this time under the subscription platforms ExpediteTV, Mundo TV and Must TV.





As a result, a new claim for compensation has been made in April, based on the US Federal Communications Act. Of course, the accused appealed to the charges. Individually, each of the three operators presented a different defense.

LaBossiere accused DISH of “bullying”, claiming that the company “will stop at nothing” to ensure it continues to receive payments from alleged pirates. He also said that his involvement with ExpediteTV was very limited and that if any DISH content was rebroadcast in violation of the company’s rights, it was not his fault.

Stefan Gollner filed a motion asking for the action to be dropped. Beaman also tried to drop the charge, arguing that he could not mount a proper defense since the allegations against him were unclear.

Surprisingly, in mid-May 2022, his lawyers told the court that they had reached an agreement with the companies on certain terms. Nonetheless, there was no consensus on all the chargesso the negotiations continued.

Defendants agreed to pay another $130 million





Shortly thereafter, DISH, Sling TV and NagraStar informed the court that a settlement had been reached. In a June 10 motion, the plaintiffs reaffirmed their claims that LaBossiere, Beaman and Gollner infringed their rights through the ExpediteTV, Mundo TV and Must TV brands, IPTV services.

Thus, the companies’ conclusion was that there was a breach of the terms agreed in the SetTV case. Ultimately, the defendants agreed to pay $2,000 for each subscription sold, plus fines. in total, the final judgment presented divides US$ 130 million for the violations. Each of the three defendants will have to pay $43,333,333.33 to the injured companies.

In addition, a new injunction filed prohibits the defendants and anyone acting in conjunction with them from receiving television programming from DISH and Sling via satellite or the Internet without authorization. Rebroadcasting via ExpediteTV, Mundo TV, Must TV or any other service is also completely prohibited.

The court has not yet signed all the paperwork, but given that the case is effectively closed, this is just a formality. Legally speaking, the second lawsuit was closed at very early stages, with each of the defendants agreeing to pay tens of millions in damages. Still, they all refute the claims. Curious, isn’t it?

