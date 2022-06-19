Young man is accused of stealing an umbrella at a show in RJ

Nutrition student Fábio Leandro Souza do Nascimento, 25, registered a police report this Monday (13) at the 14th Civil Police Precinct, in Leblon, where the premiere of the play Nem Todo Filho Vinga, by Companhia Cria do Beco, which talks about social inequality and racism.

Fábio was accused of stealing an umbrella – Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

The case happened last Saturday, when Fábio was a victim of racism, after being accused of stealing an umbrella. Fábio was accompanied by his girlfriend and lawyer Michelle Marcondes. At the police station, he says he was well received and feels anger and sadness for having gone through the situation, and the woman needs to be punished. “I told you what happened. Now, let’s wait for the investigations. My feeling is anger, sadness. Racism is unforgivable. She has committed a crime and needs to be punished. I will sue you”the victim told the Extra newspaper.

The student posted a video on social media of the moment after the accusation. The recording was made by Marina Bastos, Fábio’s girlfriend, and mother and daughter are identified as perpetrators of the crime. According to the couple’s report, at the end of the show, one of the women pulled Fábio’s umbrella and said it was theirs. Outside the Ipanema Theater, when they were asked why they accused, the daughter said that they are also from “shanty town” and apologized for “misunderstanding”.

Read also: US police officers face threats after arresting white supremacists

According to the chief delegate, responsible for the investigation, Daniela Campos Rodriguez Terra, the case was registered as an injury due to prejudice and all parties will be summoned to testify. “He claims he was a victim of racism. So, we registered the case for injury by prejudice. We will identify and subpoena all the other parties: the woman who allegedly accused him of stealing the umbrella, as well as the play’s producers who helped him and others who watched the show.”informs the police.

The two women have not been identified so far.

Like this: enjoy Loading…

Related