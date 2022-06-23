Disney+ releases first image of Santa is Santa miniseries

O Disney+ released the first promotional image (which is featured) of the miniseries that gives continuity to the 1994 film, my daddy is claus. In the image we can see Tim Allen beside Elizabeth Mitchelland his family in the production.

Elizabeth Mitchell Returns for My Santa Is Christmas Miniseries on Disney+

Scott Calvin (Allen) is about to turn 65 and realizes he can’t be Santa Claus forever. Thus, he begins to feel the weight of his Santa Claus duties and, more importantly, to realize that he now has a family that could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two children who grew up on the Pole.

With plenty of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out in search of a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

In addition to Allen and Mitchell, we have in the cast Kal Penn, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, Devin Bright.

the miniseries of my daddy is claus Its release date has yet to be announced.

*Featured Image Credit: Disney+

