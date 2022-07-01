Google Password Manager is updated with new features

O google password manager gained several new features with the latest update, announced by the search giant this Thursday (30). The changes aim to make the user experience easier and more user-friendly on all platforms, which will have the same layout.

the ability to add passwords manually to the tool, instead of waiting for the big tech browser to offer the possibility to save them, is one of the main innovations. The feature comes after requests made by users, according to the Mountain View company.

For those who have many credentials used on the same website or application, the program will automatically group them, facilitating access to the service. In the case of Android, the user will have the chance to create a shortcut on the system’s home screen, to do faster logins in chrometaking advantage of the biometric verification feature added to the browser.

There are still some improvements for Chrome users on iOS. for them, the Google Password Manager can be used to manage app passwords, as long as the company’s browser is enabled as the access code autofill provider.

Compromised password alert

The system of compromised credential detection of the program has also been updated on Chrome, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS. From now on, the user can be notified if any of their passwords are affected by data breaches on the internet to take action.

Compromised, weak and reused passwords are notified by the program.Source: Google/Disclosure

The tool can also issue alerts if it sees cases of weak passwords or passwords being reused on Android. If the user receives a notification of this type, he will be able to modify the passwords with the automatic password change.

These and other news will be released gradually in Google’s password manager, and should arrive for all users in the coming days.