In Greece, Maisa stays in a luxury hotel with daily rates of up to R$15,000 – Marie Claire Magazine

Maisa is enjoying the holidays in style. The actress and presenter is in Mykonos, Greece, one of the most popular destinations during the summer. And, this Sunday (3), she showed a little of the place where she is staying.

In videos, recorded by Maisa, she shows the hotel Cavo Tagoo Mykonos. “This place is unbelievable. This is a heart-shaped pool,” she says. The artist also revealed that she is staying in a ‘villa’, which consists of three bedrooms inside one. In addition, the place also has a view of the sea.

On the official website, the price for a one-bedroom ‘villa’ is €1,550 (about R$8,618.00), while a two-bedroom villa is €2,550 (about R$15,000). The cheapest room, called ‘classic’ and also with a sea view, costs €600 (R$ 3,336.00).

The hotel has an infinity pool, private pools according to the room chosen, as well as bars and restaurants. Maisa landed in Mykonos after a trip to Los Angeles, where she met Selena Gomez at a beauty event.

Check out photos:

