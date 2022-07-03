In Greece, Maisa stays in a luxury hotel with daily rates of up to R$15,000 – Marie Claire Magazine

+



In Greece, Maisa stays in a luxury hotel with daily rates of up to R$25,000 (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Maisa is enjoying the holidays in style. The actress and presenter is in Mykonos, Greece, one of the most popular destinations during the summer. And, this Sunday (3), she showed a little of the place where she is staying.

In videos, recorded by Maisa, she shows the hotel Cavo Tagoo Mykonos. “This place is unbelievable. This is a heart-shaped pool,” she says. The artist also revealed that she is staying in a ‘villa’, which consists of three bedrooms inside one. In addition, the place also has a view of the sea.

On the official website, the price for a one-bedroom ‘villa’ is €1,550 (about R$8,618.00), while a two-bedroom villa is €2,550 (about R$15,000). The cheapest room, called ‘classic’ and also with a sea view, costs €600 (R$ 3,336.00).

The hotel has an infinity pool, private pools according to the room chosen, as well as bars and restaurants. Maisa landed in Mykonos after a trip to Los Angeles, where she met Selena Gomez at a beauty event.

Check out photos:

