Abracadabra: Red Magic 7s and 7s Pro come out of the hat with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm’s new nomenclature is possibly the worst marketing idea they’ve had in years, but everyone already knows there’s a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the market and they want to try the hottest processor on the market. Well, they can do it on two new smartphones, in this case the Red Magic 7s and 7s Pro.

The Red Magic 7s and 7s Pro make the leap to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 compared to their predecessors announced half a year ago, so February was much cooler than the summer temperatures we are witnessing these days. It is the right time to bet on a “hot” processor. I’m not referring to whatever temperature it reaches, although there’s a lot to say about that. It is metaphorically, of course, “hot” as in Alexandra Daddario or Tom Hardy.

But still, it is true that the Snapdragon will heat up to reach its full potential and so the brand had to be ambitious, improving the onboard fan and equipping the 7S Pro with a 10-layer cooling system, while the version standard stays with a 9 layer system.

Other than this point, both smartphones share a lot of specs with their predecessors, but the few changes that there are are significant. Thus, both share the same screen dimensions as their predecessors: we are talking about 6.8″ AMOLED with 10-bit color and FHD+ resolution.

Both feature DC dimming, but the Red Magic 7S Pro now has an 8MP camera instead of its predecessor’s 16MP. It might look like a downgrade, but the camera is now under the screen, which offers an unobstructed view. Interestingly, while its refresh rate is 120Hz, with a touch sampling rate of 960Hz, the Red Magic 7S has a faster display in terms of refresh rate (165Hz), but slower in touch sampling (720Hz) , so choose your duelist.

The photographic department, with a 64MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera doesn’t add anything either.

On the other hand, autonomy receives an important boost. The Pro version now has a 5000mAh battery with 135W charging capable of charging to 50% in 5 minutes, and offering a full charge in 15 minutes. The 7S version has a 4500mAh battery and 120W charging.

These are the main details of the new Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro. There’s more, because we haven’t left out the audio jack, the jamb triggers and not even the RGB lighting, and we obviously have stereo speakers.

The Red Magic 7S starts at just under €600 for an 8/128 version, while the Red Magic 7S Pro starts at €765 for the base 12/256GB version. Of course, for now, we do not have any forecast of the arrival of this equipment to Portuguese beaches.