Yelena’s creators in the comics complain about Marvel’s “default” in the Black Widow movie

A new controversy reached the already marked Black Widowa Marvel feature that started Phase 4 of the Casa das Ideias Cinematic Universe.

Full of controversies involving remuneration and contracts to the point of Scarlett Johanssonthe film’s protagonist, sue Marvel, now the creators of the character Yelena Belova complain about a “default” coming from the studio.

Interpreted by Florence Pugh,Yelena Belova was created in 1999 by Devin Grayson and JG Jones in Marvel comics. In 2007, they both signed a contract that promised a royalty payment of $25,000 for each appearance of the character in a feature film.

However, according to writer Grayson in an article for THR, she received 1/5 of the promised amount, just $5,000, after the movie premiered, without the slightest explanation. After seeking out a lawyer, Grayson finally understood the contract that allowed Marvel to double down on some of the terms to reduce that commission to creators.

For starters, the $25,000 would be split evenly between the screenwriter and the artist who created the character – which would amount to $12,500 each. However, if the movie gets more characters whose creators have also signed a licensing deal, the $25,000 would also be split evenly among everyone.

As Black Widow counts with the Red Guardian and Melina Vostokoff of additional characters, the value of 25 thousand was shared with the other creators of the characters that appear in the film. Although there is no ceiling on the commission amounts for each creator, it is possible that other professionals have received more than Grayson’s 5 thousand dollars, after all, each contract is unique.

When asked by THR, artist JG Jones did not comment on the exact amount he received for Yelena’s appearance, but claims it was something similar. He says: “Talking to a lot of creators, the deals act as bait. They play a high number, but little by little in various clauses, the pay is cut.”

One of the creators who has not signed a commission deal with Marvel and is therefore free to speak freely about his experience of not agreeing to a Non-Disclosure Agreement is Joe Casey who created America Chavez, a character who starred in the blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

He didn’t get a penny for the character’s debut in the movies. live actionbut says it’s better not to win anything and to be able to speak out against the system without fear of being sued.

“Maybe $5,000 is a lot of money for a 20-year-old who doesn’t have a career, but for many of us who have been in this business for decades, it’s an insult.”said.

Marvel declined to comment on a rebuttal to the report for not disclosing information about its contracts with its professionals.

Black Widow is on Disney+.