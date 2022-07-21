Review: Love the movie “Mean Girls”? The musical succeeds in this popularity contest

After the success of his 2004 film Mean Girls, which she wrote and starred in as calculus teacher Ms. Norbury, many were hoping and hoping that Tina Fey would make a sequel. Instead, she took a different path and decided to turn the film into a stage musical. Theater purists already dismayed by the sheer volume of films that have gone this route may have been skeptical, but audiences ate up, and critics embraced it too.

Playing at the Fox Theater through July 24, courtesy of Broadway in Atlanta, Mean Girls it’s a dizzying mix that manages to carve its own identity while satisfying the film’s fans. It’s a tremendously fun production.

The story remains basically the same. Cady Heron (English Bernhardt) grows up on an African savannah, but later moves to suburban Illinois with her family and has to navigate completely new territory: survival of the snarkiest at North Shore High School. She befriends early on with social outcast Janis Sarkisian (Lindsay Heather Pearce) and Damian Hubbard (Eric Huffman), described by Janis as “almost too gay to work”, who fill Cady in high school cliques.

Cady soon meets the infamous The Plastics, a trio of high-powered students with Regina George (Nadina Hassan) at their epicenter Queen Bee, Gretchen Wieners (Jasmine Rogers) the somewhat insecure second-in-command, and Karen Smith (Morgan Ashley Bryant), admittedly not known for his intellect. These three hover over the school but offer Cady a warm welcome. With tips from Damian and Janis, who had a falling out with Regina, Cady maintains a friendship with The Plastics to uncover their secrets, but after a betrayal, she is determined to bring down the Queen Bee herself.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and closed a few years later after 804 performances, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and lost them all, unfortunately to Fey’s inspired book. (That was the time of the praised the band visit, a musical that I just never warmed up.)

The production, at least in this version, feels like almost two shows in one. The first act is frothy, but not much more than an intermittently pleasant stage version of the film. It also tries a little too hard to expand on the core story. The second, however, almost from its initial moments, goes into higher and more confident gear. It’s that rare show that proves to please the audience, but also makes some smart comments about how women treat each other and the importance of accepting different people.

If the book is crisper than the music, with some new laughs and twists and the inclusion of how social media has changed society, the soundtrack holds up, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Janis de Pearce and Damian de Huffman serve as narrators, opening the musical with “A Cautionary Tale,” explaining the story. A little later, the two joined Bernhardt for “Where Do You Belong”, analyzing Cady’s options for fitting in and finding a tribe, and “Revenge Party”.

It’s all very cleverly staged and executed. Mean Girls was directed by Casey Nicholaw, the Tony winner who also directed The prom at the Alliance Theater and on Broadway. As in this musical, Nicholaw also deals with elegant choreography.

Production is very fast. Scott Pask’s sets take audiences from Africa to Chicago, including varied venues in homes and at school. Complementing this are some fun background video projections by Finn Ross and Adam Young that are both inspired and creative, especially Regina’s unexpected encounter with a bus.

Fey’s beloved film featured a cast that included Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amy Poehler, Daniel Franzese, Tim Meadows, and Amanda Seyfried. Likewise, the cast here is quite nice. This is one of the first productions of the musical where As Plásticas are all performed by BIPOC actresses, which gives Mean Girls a more modern touch.

Hassan doesn’t make Regina the dominant, venomous character that Rachel McAdams played in the film, but she stands out more when seen on the sidelines. Likewise, if Bernhardt is a little overwhelmed at first, it really blossoms as Cady gets more vengeful and starts to become as (unknowingly) as Regina. Her duet with Aaron (Adante Carter), Regina’s ex who she has a crush on, in “More is Better” is very beautiful.

Lawrence E. Street has comedic timing as the main Mr. Duvall, as well as April Josephine in three roles – Mrs. Hero, Mrs. George and (most memorable) Mrs. Norbury – while Rogers and Bryant make great impressions as the least biting members of the Plastics.

However, the highlights in this touring version are Pearce and Huffman.

Huffman’s “Stop” is a smart number that happily embodies a bit of tap dancing and empowerment (“When you’re failing math / Because you think you’re more attractive / To guys if you’re stupid / Stop”). Having just witnessed a horribly offensive gay character at the Alliance Theater Commercial placesit’s refreshing to see a character as balanced and dimensional as Huffman’s Damian.

Pearce’s comic timing and vocal vocabulary are also wonderful. I loved the rousing second-act anthem “I’d Rather Be Me,” a song about staying true to yourself.

Truth be told, Tuesday’s opening night was a bit chaotic. Many of the production’s lyrics were muffled by the orchestra, and technical difficulties interrupted the show for 10 minutes. A large contingent of the sold-out audience was made up of younger members who seemed to be ignorant of basic theater and cell phone etiquette. I could kick myself for not getting it Mean Girls in New York, where I could have understood all the lyrics, and customers on their cell phones would be approached by doormen – or “Patti LuPoned”.

However, it’s hard to ignore the fun and amazing work the national tour is doing. If you liked Mean Girls as a movie, chances are you’ll enjoy it just as much. Perhaps even more.

Jim Farmer covers theater and film for ArtsATL. A graduate of the University of Georgia, he has been writing about the arts for over 30 years. Jim is the director of Out on Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQ film festival. He lives in Avondale Estates with his husband Craig and their dog Douglas.