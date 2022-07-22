SDCC 22 | Prime Video announces season 3 of The Wheel of Time

Today, during the panel The Wheel of Time: Origins na San Diego Comic-ConO Prime Video announced the production of the third season of the acclaimed global fantasy series The Wheel of Timebased on the saga best seller in Robert Jordan. The panel also presented fans with a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of the second season. The first, which premiered on November 19, 2021, is available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and the Sony Pictures Television.

“I’m so excited that we’re doing a third season of The Wheel of Time“, said Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of the production. “‘The Shadow Rising’ has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and present the stories that made me fall in love with these books to a new audience is an honor, something I’ve been working on ever since I proposed the series. for the first time, years and years ago“.

“We are very excited to delve deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done a wonderful job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible visual experience to Prime Video members“, said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “The first season resonated with Jordan’s most loyal fans as well as those experiencing this amazing world for the first time, proving that this is a series that truly stands out in the genre. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reason to be excited about the production and bring more The Wheel of Time for our members around the world”.

“Initially, people all over the world fell in love with the books of The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan and now, thanks to Rafe Judkins and his amazing team, that epic world has come to life on Prime Video”, said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, and Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television. “We are delighted to be able to continue the journey and deliver this remarkable story to fans around the world. Sony Pictures Television is proud to continue its partnership with Amazon Studios as we move into Season 3.”.

The Wheel of Time has its 1st season available on Prime Video.

