Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien Star in Hulu’s Not Okay

O hulu released the trailer for Not Okaylong from Searchlight Pictures starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien which arrives in service on July 29.

Check out:

In the plot we follow a disoriented young woman, desperate for friends and fame, who fakes a trip to Paris to update her social media presence. A terrifying incident takes place in the real world that becomes part of the imaginary journey and offers her everything she wanted.

In the list we have Zoey Deutch, Mia Isaac, Negin Farsad, Sarah Yarkin, Karan Soni, Embeth Davidtz and Dylan O’Brien.

The film is directed and scripted by Quinn Shephard.

Not Okay arrives July 29 in the US via Hulu. In Brazil, the feature will be released on Star+ which has not confirmed the date on the platform.

