‘Talking’ glasses: how an artificial intelligence device helps blind students in Brazil | Innovation

“People don’t always understand me. Few can really know what inclusion is. For me, having a technology that allows me to read different books by turning words into audio has brought me more confidence, security and independence”.

The testimony is from student Kayenne Alves, 16 years old, resident of Cuiabá, Mato Grosso. Visually impaired since she was born, the student at the Federal Institute of Mato Grosso (IFMT) received something from the institution that, according to her, has made her progress in her studies since April: the artificial intelligence device called Orcam MyEye.

It weighs just 22 grams, is the size of a finger, and attaches to all types of eyeglass frames. The technology was created in Israel in 2015 and is capable of transforming text from books or any surface, such as a menu, out loud and without needing an internet connection.

Just point your finger wherever you want to read. The optical sensor captures the image and through artificial intelligence instantly converts the information into audio through a small speaker located above the ear. (see more details below).

In Brazil, the device arrived by the company Mais Autonomia, which is in the field of assistive technology, in 2018. According to director Doron Sadka, he met it when he traveled to Israel and decided to import it with the adapted system in three languages: Portuguese, English and Spanish.

1 of 7 Kayenne Alves uses artificial intelligence device to read books — Photo: Harleid Claiton Kayenne Alves uses a device with artificial intelligence to read books — Photo: Harleid Claiton

In addition to Kayenne, other blind or low vision students received this type of technology in state, municipal and private or public universities between last year and this year, such as in the states of Minas Gerais, Goiás, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Amazonas.

Students can keep their glasses until they finish the course at the teaching unit, such as elementary and high school — in the case of municipal and state schools — and higher education.

In São Paulo, in addition to institutions, 54 glasses were placed in the library system, one in the São Paulo Cultural Center and two in the Mario de Andrade Library (see addresses below).

But because it is imported and expensive — around R$ 14,000 each — the technology is still not accessible to everyone with visual impairments in Brazil.

The company estimates that students and workers have had contact with the device in 800 cities. However, the number is not even close to the 35.7 million Brazilians with visual impairmentaccording to the last census carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in 2010.

And how can this Israeli technology help Brazilian students who are blind or have low vision? What changes in the routine? O g1 talked to students who had contact with the “talking glasses”.

Reading that became passion

2 of 7 Tiago Ferreira Porto — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/g1 Tiago Ferreira Porto — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/g1

Tiago Ferreira Porto has had severe low vision since birth. A resident of São Paulo, the 16-year-old says that reading was never a pleasurable thing in childhood, as he would hold the book close to his face so he could see.

But four years ago the activity became a passion. When going to the municipal library Affonso Taunay, in the Mooca neighborhood, he was informed that a technology had arrived that would help him in reading: the Orcam MyEye glasses.

The student says that, after having contact with the technology, he came home and told his parents about the autonomy he had with the device.

“Oh, he arrived all happy saying that he had managed to read by himself. I saw his joy”, emphasizes his father, Gibrailton Santos Porto.

3 of 7 How Orcam works — Photo: Arte/g1 How Orcam works — Photo: Arte/g1

Library coordinator, Meire Rose Stankevicius Bassi says that it is gratifying when users with low vision or blind people wear glasses and are able to read independently.

“They can read any type of book and access the entire collection. We have the case of an elderly person who became blind and was thrilled to be able to read. And that’s very cool. We want reading to be in their world as well”, he recalls. .

Since the pandemic, Tiago has not been able to go to the library as often as he started high school at a more distant school.

“It was a cut experience because I couldn’t come more because I studied further. I hope it’s in all schools because they have a lot of people with low vision”.

For student Kayenne Alves, 16, the verbs to give up and to be discouraged should not be part of the routine. A resident of Cuiabá, the blind student fulfilled her dream of reading more books after she had access to Orcam MyEye through the institution where she is studying high school with a technical course.

The state of Mato Grosso delivered the glasses to 62 students and 47 teachers from the state network this year. Kayenne was one of them.

“I managed to finish a book in English that I always wanted to read. Not always all content arrives on time in Braille and Orcam helped me with that. Technology for us is still lacking in schools. It has improved, but it needs to move forward”, he says.

4 of 7 Kayenne Alves — Photo: Harleid Claiton Kayenne Alves — Photo: Harleid Claiton

Kayenne’s mother says that her daughter has always enjoyed studying, but technology drives the search for knowledge even further.

“She is very determined in everything she does. She decided to go swimming, she worked hard and even won a medal for having participated in competitions. Now that she has this technology in her favor, she wants to break even more”.

“I hope that more technologies will emerge so that society can see that they don’t need to be stuck indoors, that they are normal people and don’t contaminate anyone”, emphasizes Cândida.

Quest for independence

5 of 7 Luiz Felipe reading with Orcam MyEye device — Photo: Personal Archive Luiz Felipe reading with Orcam MyEye device — Photo: Personal Archive

Veronice da Silva Cavalcanti is the mother of 16-year-old Luiz Felipe. The teenager has been visually impaired since birth and has always needed her or friends’ help so that he could read books that were not yet available in Braille.

But in March of this year, the boy was surprised at the school where he studies in São Roque, in the interior of São Paulo. The unit handed him the Orcam MyEye device. And access to technology moved the family.

Who delivered the device to Luiz Felipe was the Social Service of Industry (Sesi), the institution where he attends high school. In total, there were 30 glasses for students in 22 schools in the state of São Paulo, including those in São Roque, Registro, Valinhos and São Paulo.

“The school performance of those who received the glasses increased. probably for him [dispositivo] be linked to self-esteem and quality of life with this greater student interaction”, emphasizes Roberto Xavier, executive education manager.

6 of 7 Orcam MyEye — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/g1 Orcam MyEye — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/g1

The latest report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), on May 16 this year, points to the lack of access to assistive technologies.

More than 2.5 billion people need one or more assistive products worldwide, but nearly a billion lack access, mostly in low- and middle-income countries, the report says.

The Orcam MyEye device was launched in 2015 by Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram in Israel to serve this audience. The two own the technology company Orcam, which was founded in 2010 and focuses on developing artificial intelligence.

The director of the company that imports the technology to Brazil says that the device’s entry into educational institutions began after he and the company analyzed the last IBGE census on people with disabilities.

“In Israel, the government pays 50% of the technology because it has the subsidy. France and Germany too. Here in Brazil there is no subsidy policy for assistive technology yet. Maybe one day it will. So, I started getting in touch with governors, mayors and university presidents to explain what the device was like”, says Doron Sadka.

As it is the only representative in the country, the law allows the device to be purchased by unenforceability, without the need for bidding.

7 of 7 Person with cell phone in front of computer — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Person with cell phone in front of computer — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

Several smartphone applications to recognize images, product labels, banknotes and access printed materials help people with visual impairments.

Among the best known are the TapTapSeeused to read product labels, and the Seeing AIan artificial intelligence initiative by Microsoft to organize documents into folders, in addition to recognizing the texts of photos you receive via email or social networks.

Meta’s Facebook uses algorithms to have automatic image description for the blind.

For Maria Lucia Miyake Okumura, professor at PUC Paraná and researcher in the field of assistive technology, technologies are helping people with disabilities to enter the job market.

“I see an advance in robotics, for example, to help with mobility. Orcam helps with studies and, consequently, with work. I always say that they can have advanced resources, but they need to have a way to reach people. Not only the prices, but that you customize your use, in that function”.

As for the high cost, Maria Lucia points out that, as long as assistive technologies are only for specific audiences, they will remain expensive.