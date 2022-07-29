Filming of ‘Furious Speed’ affects access to Cabril Dam

The recordings of the film “Velocidade Furiosa 10” will go through the surroundings of the Cabril Dam, one of the largest Portuguese dams, located in the districts of Leiria and Castelo Branco, between the municipalities of Sertã (parish of Pedrógão Pequeno) and Pedrogão Grande.

According to a statement from the Municipality of Pedrogão Grande, due to the filming, access to the boat ramps, as well as the use of the river pool, will be prohibited from July 31 to August 3 at the Cabril Dam. It will also be closed to the pedestrian route PR3 – Cabeço das Mós.

Tour operators in the area surrounding the dam who are unable to work during those days will be reimbursed by the producer.

For the mayors of Pedrogão Grande, it is a pride to be able to integrate the landscapes of their territory in the film, in addition to all the economic dynamics that a large production of these implies with more than 200 people involved.

“Fast X” (“Furious Speed ​​10”) is a major Hollywood production with a budget of over 280 million euros, with Vin Diesel as the main actor and the participation of the Portuguese Joaquim de Almeida and Daniela Melchior.

So far, filming has been concentrated on the A24, cut off from traffic to allow for some fast-paced scenes.

On July 25, elements from the Centro de Portugal Film Commission (CPFC) visited the production behind the scenes. The President of the General Assembly of CPFC and Turismo do Centro de Portugal, Pedro Machado, and the President of the Board of Directors of CPFC, Adriana Rodrigues, met Alexander Witt, second unit director who filmed the action scenes.

Directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, who directed, among others, “Masters of Illusion” and “The Incredible Hulk”, “Fast X” is the tenth film in the “Fast and Furious” series. With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the film has, among others, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez.

The filming passes through the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal. The film’s release is scheduled for May 19, 2023.

