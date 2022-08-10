Sony updates calendar and bets on diversified line-up with new ones from Viola Davis and Tom Hanks

Sony Pictures has released the release schedule for the second half of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 and we will have many options for movie lovers and lovers of different genres.

The highlights are for The King Woman (September) with Oscar winner Viola Davisthe darling of the American summer season Bodies, Bodies, Bodies that arrives in October with the national title of Death, Death, Death (and ready to hitch a ride at the Rio 2022 Festival), and even the bets for the Oscar as the feature A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks and still the biopic of singer Whitney Houston with the title of I Wanna Dance With Somebody – The Whitney Houston Story. Both arrive in 2023, midway through the awards season.

And of course, we couldn’t talk about Sony, without talking about Spider-Man, and here the Universe of the character in the studio. The next adventure of a villain from the hero comics arrives in January, where we will have the actr Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven – The Hunter. It is the first of three Universe projects for the year.

Check the list:

August 18 – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

September 1 – A Place Far Away From Here

September 7 – Spider-Man: No Return Home – The Even More Fun Version

September 15th – Cursed Invitation

Wedding and vampires in the national horror trailer for the Cursed Invitation starring Nathalie Emmanuel

September 22 – The King Woman

October 6th – Death Death Death

November 2 – Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile

January 5, 2023 – A Man Called Otto*

January 12, 2023 – Kraven The Hunter*

January 26, 2023 – Harold and The Purple Crayon*

February 2, 2023 – I Wanna Dance With Somebody – The Whitney Houston Story

April 20, 2023 – Nobody’s Nobody’s

*No confirmed national titles

Still for 2023, the studio has titles such as science fiction 65 with Adam Driver, Spider-Man – Across the Spider-Verse – Part 1, Madame Web and the sequence of Ghostbusters – Beyond.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related