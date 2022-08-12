Series based on Mayfair Witches with Alexandra Daddario gets first photos

The channel AMC released the first images of the adaptation of the book Mayfair Witches with the actress Alexandra Daddario.

The attraction arrives in 2022 on the channel and on AMC+ in the US. There will be 8 episodes.

Alexandra Daddario will star in the series based on Mayfair Witches

The books, and now the series, will follow a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heir of a family of witches. As she discovers new powers, she must also deal with the sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

The books were published in 1990, where the trilogy Mayfair Witches includes the sequences lasher which was launched in 1993 and Taltos in 1994.

Check out the images (via Comingsoon.net).

Photo: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Photo: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Photo: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Photo: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Alexandra Daddario plays Dr. Rowan Fielding, Jack Huston is Lasher, a powerful shape shifter, Harry Hamlin is Cortland Mayfair and Tonhayi Chirisa it’s Ciprien.

Mayfair Witches arrives in 2022.

