Europe is interested in Elon Musk’s SpaceX to replace Russian rockets

European Space Agency (ESA) is discussing preliminary technical issues with SpaceX about the possibility of using its launchers;

Until now, Europe used the Italian Vega, the Russian Soyuz and the Ariane 5 for heavy missions;

Japan and India are among the possible launcher supply countries.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is discussing preliminary technical issues with the US maker of aerospace systems SpaceX that could lead to the temporary use of its launchers. The possible negotiation comes after Russia made Western access to Soyuz rockets impossible.

ESA Director-General Josef Aschbacher said that among the possible solutions to resolve the impasse include help from Japan or, eventually, India.

The discussion takes place while the final timetable for the European Ariane 6 rocket, from the French company Arianespace, is not yet completed.

“I would say there are two and a half options that we are discussing. One is SpaceX, which is clear. Another is possibly Japan,” Aschbacher told the British news agency. Reuters.

“Japan is awaiting the maiden flight of its next-generation rocket. Another option could be India,” he continued. “SpaceX, I would say, is the most operational of them and certainly one of the backup launches we are looking at.”

However, according to the director-general, negotiations are still under analysis, and any alternative would be provisional.

