The Predator: The Hunt – back to basics

O Yautja (name of the alien race present in the franchise of films and HQs d’The predator) is one of the most charismatic and beloved monsters of cinema along with Xenomorph (the “scientific” name of the race present in the film and comic book franchise of the aliens).

The predator emerged in 1987, with Arnold Schwarzenegger acting as the protagonist Major Alan Schaefferfollowed by an uncharismatic sequel starring Danny Glover three years later. The Predator franchise seems to have rushed to quickly release its sequel, unlike the rival franchise (Alien), which had a considerable hiatus between one film and another.

And why do I call it a “rival” franchise? Well the movie itself the predator 2 shows, in a brief scene, a skull similar to that of the xenomorph, implying that the Yautja had hunted at least one and kept the skull as a trophy. Apparently, the idea was to join the two franchises, which happened with alien vs predator and its very weak sequel. In spite of what the evil tongues speak, The Predator: The Hunt rescues the franchise’s footprint, showing the creature and all plot the way we want to see.

The skull of a xenomorph inside the Yautja’s ship in The Predator 2

The title in Portuguese (both here and in Portugal) is far from the subjectivity of the original, prey, in a literal translation, but this does not compromise the plot. The drama is presented in layers, wrapping up, in a good way, the appearance and the final clash with the creature, as befits films of the genre.

The shots of the northern plains of the United States in the 18th century reveal the good photography of the film, and the sequences of attacks between animals showing the food chain show the idea that the Yautja intends to transform the best predator into prey as well as dialogue perfectly with the original title, which reveals that the exact opposite will happen.

The plot lived by the actress Amber Midthunderin legion, brings an interesting subtext of female empowerment, which is what seems to bother those who didn’t like the film the most. This, along with the arrival of the French hunters, gives the film a political context never before seen in films in the franchise. As well as the protagonists played by actors Amber Midthunder and Dakota Beaverswho have indigenous ancestry, the Canadian Michelle Thrush is an activist for first nations for canadian aborigines and other indigenous nations of the Americas.

If the aforementioned scene from the movie starring Danny Glover incited the rivalry between the two movie monsters, what happened with Alien vs Predator and its sequel and the movie predatorsstarring Adrien Brody and Alice Bragait also rivaled the continuation of Alien, the Eighth Passenger with a plural title as in Aliens: The RescueThe Predator: The Hunt makes naru (the protagonist) to Ripley of the franchise.

Yautja’s look and technology give the impression of being more primitive than its predecessors and demonstrate that the film breaks the chronology with Alien Vs Predador, in addition to justifying the subtitle in Portugal: “(…) the First Prey”, since your weapons look inferior to the first crossoverwhich shows that the Yautja were already here in the time of the Mayans.

The movie is set in the 1700s. Another stab at the Alien franchise, which despised Alien vs Predator by releasing Prometheus, which shows that xenomorphs emerged many years into the future. The Predator: The Hunt shrugs off Alien vs Predator, too, by showing a less technologically evolved Yautja, centuries after the pre-Columbian period.

The film makes some references to the 1987 classic. The mask of the new Yautja refers to both primitivism and death. The game-style post-credits scene in HTML5 hints that there may be a sequel. The Predator: The Hunt does not intend to tell the origin of the Yautja, as the movie predatorfrom 2018, but succeeds in its mission to restart the franchise, in which the 2018 film failed.

