Find out everything that happened at the Adão Negro panel at Rock in Rio

Adão Negro movie panel took place at GamePlay Arena in Rock in Rio this Saturday.

the dashboard black adamwhich was hosted by presenter Warner Play Arthur Ribasbegan with the screening of two unreleased trailers for the feature.

Among the trailers, the audience of GamePlay Arena and YouTube, who watched the broadcast of the event online, was also shown the post-credits scene of the animated feature. DC League of Superpets. The presenter emphasized that the star The Rock played three characters in the scene: Black Adam, Anubis (Black Adam’s dog) and Krypto (the superdog).

Then Ribas ran a quiz about black adam with several people from the GamePlay Arena auditorium. Those who got the questions right won gifts from the film.

Finally, a 20% discount coupon was released at the DC Comics store for those who are going to buy black adam. The coupon name is “ROCKINRIO20“.

black adamthe last dcnauta production that will be released in theaters in 2022, is scheduled to premiere in Brazil next month, on October 20th.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read your synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actors Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) will appear in the film as Superman and Amanda Waller, respectively.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of the Journey) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

