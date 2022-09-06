Grey’s Anatomy season 19 teaser features new interns

The American channel ABC released today (6) the first scenes of the 19th season of the medical attraction Grey’s Anatomy.

Actress Ellen Pompeo returns for the new season but will only be part of 8 episodes of the new crop.

Ellen Pompeo’s Presence on Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Will Be Reduced, Actress Will Star in Another Series

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will feature a group of new interns played by Harry Shum Jr. , Midoris Francis and more

In the new episodes we will have the entry of the actors Harry Shum Jr. (glee), Adelaide Kane (Reign), Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type), Niko Terho (The Thing About Harry) and Midori Francis (The Sex Lives of College Girls).

Returning for the new season are Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd’s Owen, Kim Raver and Chris Carmack.

Check out the teaser.

Everything you know and love about #GreysAnatomy, but with a little newness. Join the incoming class of interns when Season 19 premieres Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/R6yNZqGaXj — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 6, 2022

Grey’s Anatomy returns with its new season in the US in October, on the 6th.

