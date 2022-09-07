Rogue One: A Star Wars Story returns to national theaters in warm-up for the Andor series

Disney confirmed that the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story returns to national theaters in warm-up for the launch of the series andor coming to Disney+ in September.

Released in 2016, the film was a box office success and grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, We follow Jyn Erso who was recruited to the cause of the Rebel Alliance after learning that the Empire has plans to build a powerful weapon called the Death Star. She joins forces with Captain Cassian Andor and other resistance fighters to steal the weapon’s blueprints.

The film takes place between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. Gareth Edwards handled the direction.

In the list we have Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Riz Ahmed, Donnie Yen, Jiang Wen, Forest Whitaker, Mads Mikkelsen and Alan Tudyk.

Luna returns to reprise her role as Cassian Andor in the hit series Andor, which arrives on Disney+ on September 21.

Andor season 1 will have weekly episodes until November

In Brazil, the film returns in selected sessions in IMAX. In the US, the film returned to theaters with a sneak peek series exclusive.

Questioned, the Brazilian branch has not yet returned the information if we will have the same content of the series here as well. But, yes the film returns to national cinemas during the holiday of September 7th.

The series will explore a new perspective on the galaxy of Star Wars by focusing on Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series will tell the tale of a rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

It’s an era full of danger, intrigue and deception where Cassian will embark on a quest that will make him a true rebel hero.

The actors complete the cast Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan produce.

Tony Gilroy serves as showrunner.

