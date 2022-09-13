Ticket Office | Comedy with Julia Roberts and George Clooney opens #1 in Brazil

the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise (Universal Pictures) proved to be a ticket to paradise for the studio as Julia Roberts and George Clooney opened at number one in Brazil in the 8 to 11 September.

With paid preview sessions on the 7th holiday, the feature made a total of BRL 3.61 million being BRL 2.85 million over the weekend. There were more than 121,000 people who were in theaters to check out the feature. The last time a film of the genre opened like this with expressive numbers was there in April with the feature Lost City (Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum for Paramount) with 195,000 people and in 3rd place.

around Spider-Man: No Return Home (Sony Pictures) ranked second in the period and took new 92 thousand fans of the hero to watch new 11 minutes of the feature and give a busy look at the numbers of the film that has already taken almost 18 million people in national cinemas. made new ones BRL 1.76 million for the total collected BRL 318.55 million.

and the long No! Do not look! (Universal Pictures) made new BRL 1.59 million here in its third week and an audience of more than 77 thousand people. In total, the feature has already reached the mark of 500 thousand spectators (at the moment there are more than 484 thousand) and already invoiced BRL 9.62 million this way.

In its 11th week, the animation Minions 2: Origin of Gru (Universal Pictures and also now available for digital rental) ranked 4th. raised strong BRL 1.01 million and took new 51 thousand people to the cinemas. In total, it has already surpassed more than 6 million spectators with R$ 115 million raised in Brazil. One of the biggest box office hits of the year.

And fifth, the national fated (Image Films) that made new R$ 825 thousand and brought new 40 thousand people to the cinemas. In total, it has already raised more than R$ 3.30 million and has taken 168,000 people to cinemas.

for the week we have Orphan 2 – The Origin (Diamond Films) and still moonage daydream on singer David Bowie by Universal Pictures.

