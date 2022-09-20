At 55, Claudia Raia announces that she is pregnant with her 3rd child

Source: RD1

Claudia Raia, 55, announced that she will be a mother again. Through a fun video on Instagram, the actress said that she is expecting a child with her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello.

In the video, the couple appears doing tap dance and, at the end of the recording, a sound appeared and the artist showed that it came from her belly. Turning to the side, the famous exposed that the belly is already apparent.

“The family will grow”, he celebrated. In the caption, the famous said that it was the dream of the two to be parents.

This is the third pregnancy for the famous, who is already the mother of Enzo Celulari, 25, and Sophia Raia, 19. Both are the result of her former relationship with actor Edson Celulari, which ended in 2010.

Claudia Raia talks about wanting to be a mother again

In an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Claudia said that she and Jarbas were planning to have their first child at their wedding. She even stated that it would be an accomplishment for the actor who was never a father.

“Jarbas has no son. It’s a will he has, just like me. Our marriage deserves this fruit.” Despite the desire, at the time, the star said that she was afraid of not being able to fulfill this dream.

For her, her desire to get pregnant would serve as an example and encouragement for other women who, when older, abandon this dream.

Claudia and Jarbas have been together for 10 years, but exchanged rings in 2018. The couple held an intimate ceremony, just for close friends and family, in a penthouse in São Paulo.