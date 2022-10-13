Climate change: Heat makes sled dogs ‘disappear’ from Greenland

  • Adrienne Murray
  • BBC News, Ilulissat

A fishing boat surrounded by seagulls
photo caption,

Unable to cross sea ice with sleds, Kaleeraq Mathaeussen now only fishes by boat

Huge icebergs rise through the fog as Kaleeraq Mathaeussen pulls flounder out of the icy waters one by one.

“Fishing seasons aren’t what they used to be,” he says. The weather today is windier and more unpredictable.

More than 250 km inside the Arctic Circle, the coastal town of Ilulissat in western Greenland is also a busy port.

Kaleeraq has been fishing in the waters here since he was 14 years old and, like other locals, has seen changes around him.

