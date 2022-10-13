Climate change: Heat makes sled dogs ‘disappear’ from Greenland

Adrienne Murray

BBC News, Ilulissat

4 hours ago

photo caption, Unable to cross sea ice with sleds, Kaleeraq Mathaeussen now only fishes by boat

Huge icebergs rise through the fog as Kaleeraq Mathaeussen pulls flounder out of the icy waters one by one.

“Fishing seasons aren’t what they used to be,” he says. The weather today is windier and more unpredictable.

More than 250 km inside the Arctic Circle, the coastal town of Ilulissat in western Greenland is also a busy port.

Kaleeraq has been fishing in the waters here since he was 14 years old and, like other locals, has seen changes around him.

In winter, he used to travel on the ice with a sled pulled by his dogs. But the sea no longer freezes like it used to.

“Since 2001, I’ve noticed that the winter seasons in Disko Bay don’t have as much ice anymore,” he says.

“I was very worried when I started to notice that the ice sheet was getting weaker and that I was seeing such a big change in the climate”, he explains.

“Today, it’s unpredictable and very dangerous to go fishing with my sled dogs,” he explains. He stopped using the sled two years ago and now only fishes from a boat.

photo caption, Kaleeraq Mathaeussen has been fishing in the icy waters of Ilulissat since he was 14

Communities in northern Greenland have lived in one of the most hostile environments in the world for centuries.

But temperatures have risen faster in the Arctic region than anywhere else on Earth, and climate change is impacting the local way of life.

On the outskirts of Ilulissat, colorful apartment blocks overlook a field that is home to dozens and dozens of dogs.

Kaleeraq is still over 30. Before, he used his dogs for sightseeing, but now he keeps them only for his teenage son. “I still miss that lifestyle, but it has to be this way for now,” he says.

Dog sledding is a long-standing tradition in northern and eastern Greenland. But many local hunters and fishermen gave up, and the number of sled dogs dropped across the country.

About two decades ago, there were about 5,000 dogs in Ilulissat alone, but now there are only about 1,800, says Flemming Lauritzen, who runs a dog sledding agency with his wife, Ane Sofie.

When Ane was growing up, sled dogs were always around, she says. “I’m not happy to see [os cães] disappearing from our culture.”

photo caption, Greenland sled dogs are a unique breed, but their numbers have dwindled

Illnesses and snowmobiles are partly responsible. Climate change has also had an impact. “The season is getting shorter and shorter. We can feel it,” says Flemming.

Over the years, they have also witnessed the retreat of nearby glaciers. “All that ice is missing right now,” says Flemming, pointing to a map of the Sermeq Kujalleg glacier.

More than 35,000 cubic meters break away from the glacier each year, and more icebergs are released into Disko Bay than anywhere else in the Northern Hemisphere.

Tour boat captain George Jonathansen deftly navigates these giants. Even young people like him have witnessed changes throughout their lives.

“When I was a child, the weather was more predictable. Nowadays, you never know what winter will be like,” he says.

“I think this year was unusual compared to the others.” This summer has been cold, he says, and “a lot of places in Greenland have had record rain.”

photo caption, Ilulissat means ‘iceberg’ in the local language

When asked about climate change, Palle Jerimiassen, the local mayor of the Avannaata district, says: “We can feel it every day. We can see it every day.”

Further north, near Thule, retreating ice is taking a toll on local hunters, he says. “They’re used to taking long hunting trips. They can’t do that anymore. So they have to change their way of life.”

“There are some negatives. There are also some positives,” he says.

In some ways, life in the Arctic has become easier. Milder winters have brought new opportunities, and Ilulissat is growing.

Nutrients from glacial meltwater are enriching marine life, and you can now fish year-round by boat. Sole also fetch a higher price, and fishermen like Kaleeraq are better off.

“Dog sled fishermen have declined. But fishing from boats has increased,” says Erik Sivertsen, president of the Halibut Greenland fishing company. “Climate change has created an opportunity for our fishermen.”

But that is still a cause for concern, he emphasizes. “Of course it’s very worrying.”

“Now, [a geleira] retreated so far that the icebergs are not that big. You might think they’re big, but they’re not as big as they used to be,” he says.

photo caption, More icebergs are produced in Greenland than anywhere else in the Northern Hemisphere

New shipping lanes are expected to be opened further north. Ore exploration companies have also been attracted to Greenland, anticipating that the deposits will become more accessible.

Meanwhile, glacial melting is leading to large deposits of sand along the coast, and a recent survey found that three-quarters of residents support its extraction and export.

Surveys by the Universities of Copenhagen and Greenland conducted before the pandemic found that 90% of Greenlanders think climate change is a fact. Three-quarters say they have personally felt its effects, and the vast majority said it is an important issue for them.

Scientists have issued warnings about the impact of global warming on the Greenland ice sheet. Currently, its meltwater adds 1.5 millimeters to the global sea level annually.

Recently, a group of scientists predicted that even if measures are taken to reduce gas emissions, an increase of at least 27 centimeters is inevitable. If the ice sheet were to fully thaw, that would mean more than 7 meters.

photo caption, Activist Iluuna Soerensen says Greenlanders are scared of changes

“In the late 1990s, it was in equilibrium,” explains Alun Hubbard, a glaciologist at the University of the Arctic in Norway. “Right now, it’s a system that’s in deficit. The amount of snow that falls doesn’t keep up with the melting and melting of icebergs.”

“What I’ve come to understand over the last ten years, looking at what’s happening here,” adds the scientist, “is that there are very, very abrupt changes happening.”

At a cafe in the capital Nuuk, 21-year-old student and activist Iluuna Soerensen says: “When you’re from Greenland, you’re so closely connected to nature that you see all the changes quite clearly.”

Skills and knowledge were passed on by the elders, she explains. “If this knowledge is no longer correct, because nature is changing, it is quite worrying.”

“People are afraid that not only is their future changing,” she adds, “but also their present.”