US Intelligence Agency wants to recreate extinct mammoths

It may sound strange and even curious, but the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is investing in research that seeks to bring extinct animals back to life. Through advances in the fields of bioengineering and genetics, the focus of the project is to develop new hybrid specimens of the woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius) and the Tasmanian wolf (Thylacinus cynocephalus).

This research that could bring back extinct mammoths is led by the US-based company Colossal Biosciences. And the CIA’s investments are made through the venture capital firm In-Q-Tel, which aims to foster new projects and keep US agencies up to date with the latest market research.

Why does the CIA want to bring back extinct mammoths?

To enable the resurgence of extinct animals, Colossos develops new technologies in the field of genetic engineering, that is, in DNA editing. This is the case of the woolly mammoth, which must not be a pure specimen identical to its ancestors, but a hybrid with the Asian elephant (Elephas maximus).

So far, the scientists at Colossal have already successfully copied the mammoth genes into the Asian elephant genome, using the CRISPR gene editing technique. Now, it is necessary to transform this edited genetic information into specialized cells of the hybrid, such as blood cells, and “wait” for the development of the new creature.

Despite the potential for extraordinary achievement, the CIA is less interested in mammoths and more in the technology that might one day make this creation possible. “Strategically, it’s less about the mammoths and more about capacity,” In-Q-Tel said in a statement.

That’s because “the next wave of progress will lead to advances in our ability to shape both the form and function of organisms at the macroscopic level,” he adds of the possibilities of gene editing technologies. In this scenario, the US invests in ways to ensure the availability of tools for reading, rewriting and editing the genetic code, as the current investment can provide.

Source: In-Q-Tel