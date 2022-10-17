CIA Interested in Bringing Back Extinct Animals Like Mammoths

Everyone has a certain curiosity about animals that once lived but are no longer here today. Despite in believe to be something impossible or very unknown, it can even seem weird and bizarrebut the agency call center Intelligence from United States (CIA) passed on to invest in research for bring back extinct animals. thanks to advances gives bioengineering and the geneticsthe goal of this project It is to develop new specimens hybrids of the woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius) and the Wolf gives tasmania (Thylacinus cynocephalus).

This one study, what power bring in return extinct mammoths, it is being led for the company american Colossal Biosciences. You investments of CIA are made through the company of In-Q-Tel venture capital, which supports new projects and notifies at authorities American companies to keep them up to date with the latest market research results.

Because the CIA it is trying revive extinct mammoths?

THE Colossal it is developing new techniques in the field gives engineering genetics or edition in DNA for to allow The resurrection in animals extinct. IT IS the case of the woolly mammoth, that shouldn’t be a specimen pure identical to yours ancestorsbut a hybrid, as elephant Asian (Elephas maximus).

Up until nowthe scientists of the Colossal imitated with success a gene in mammoth in the genome of the elephant Asian using the method in edition in genes CRISP it is now in to convert That information genetics processed into specialized cells of the hybrid, such as at cells of the blood and “wait” the development of the new creature.

despite the huge potential in Realizationa CIA is less interested in mammoths and more in technology that one day you can to allow That creation: “Strategically, it’s less about you mammoths and more about the capacity“, said In-Q-Tel in an announcement.

That why “The next wave of progress will take The advances in Wow capacity to shape both form and function of organisms at the level macroscopic“, explains about gene editing technology. Against this backdrop, the United States is investing in ways to ensure the availability of tools to read, rewrite and To edit the code genetic, according O investment current can provide.