Learn how artificial intelligence is saving and revolutionizing health

when talking about artificial intelligence (IA), it is normal to think of areas related to the exact sciences, imagining calculations and various numbers. However, technology is evolving so much that it is capable of expanding artificial intelligence in previously unimaginable areas, and one of them is Medicine.

Who would have thought that a machine could perform such a diagnosis just analyzing a photo? Well, the world is changing – and for the better! Get to know now the technology that is raising the quality of Brazilian health.

Read more: Artificial intelligence: technology will allow voice-based diagnostics

Lifesaving artificial intelligence

Yes, technology has advanced so much that AIs are present in all fields. Any system or machine that exhibits human-like behavior is classified as artificial intelligence.

Created with the purpose of reproducing the human capacity to think, today it is possible to have artificial intelligences even in the health area, although studies that connect the two spheres have been carried out longer than we imagined.

In the 1940s, Warren McCulloch, a neurophysiologist, and Walter Pitts, a mathematician, produced a scientific article that had as its agenda the representation of the nervous system made by artificial reasoning structures, being mathematically modeled. Later, the father of computing, Alan Turing, presented the Turing test, which had the purpose of analyzing whether the behavior of a machine could match that of a human.

Based on these studies, AI has evolved so wildly that today we have computational algorithms capable of streamlining the clinical diagnosis process, optimizing care and increasing the results of scientific research, leading to the development of new drugs.

Even in Brazil, a system developed to analyze CT scans is able to point out how much (in %) a lung is weakened by the coronavirus. And this is possible due to the circulation of health data that integrate each other, making the results reliable.

On top of that, AIs are capable of calculating the epidemiological index, that is, identifying, from the database, when a disease has the potential to reach epidemic status.

That said, it is concluded that the health system tends to follow a very promising path with technology as an ally. That’s because getting a diagnosis at record speed, promoting treatments at the right time and developing super-effective drugs means that we can dream of a prosperous future.