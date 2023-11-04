This is the exact date and time when the end of Attack on Titan will premiere on Crunchyroll

It will be tomorrow, November 4th, that the last part of the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) manga will premiere, and expectations couldn’t be greater.

On Crunchyroll, the end of the Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) anime series will premiere on November 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT

Territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia

There will be a live-streamed international afterparty following the Japanese broadcast of Special 2. The event takes place from November 5th to 8th and will highlight the series’ cast and crew reflecting on Attack on Titan from beginning to end.

The first half of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 (Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1) aired as a one-hour special on March 3.

Attack on Titan The final season premiered in December 2020 with 16 episodes, and its second part premiered in January 2022 with 12 episodes.

The first season of the anime series adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half debuted in April 2019.

Attack on Titan Final Season is directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Dorohedoro, Kakegurui XX, Garo the Animation, PES: Peace Eco Smile), the animation is by studio MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School, Dororo, Dorohedoro), the script is by Hiroshi Seko (author of Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Banana Fish, Mob Psycho 100, Vinland Saga), the character design is by Tomohiro Kishi (My Little Monster, 91 Days) and Hiroyuki Sawano is back for composing the music alongside Kohta Yamamoto (Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments).

The story of Attack on Titan revolves around a society that lives behind great walls, erected to protect it from grotesque giants known as Titans. In the series, the lives of Eren Jaeger and his friends change forever when an attack by the Titans brings humanity to the brink of extinction. Season 4, which takes place four years after the end of season 3, expands the anime universe and culminates in a historic battle that will determine the future of humanity once and for all.